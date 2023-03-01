Opinion

Micah Richards excellent – Analysis of what real story was of the Newcastle United v Man U final at Wembley

This is really good from Micah Richards.

The BBC Sport pundit giving his analysis of Sunday’s match at Wembley.

Micah Richards hitting the nail on the head, detailing both the positives and negatives from an NUFC perspective.

Micah Richards speaking to the BBC Radio 5 Live Monday Night Club about Newcastle United and Sunday’s match at Wembley:

“I thought Newcastle United were excellent until Man U’s first goal.

“This took the wind out of them a little bit and then they [Man U] got the second goal just six minutes later.

“At that time, you could just see the belief drain out of them a little bit.

“The game was quite scrappy at times and I thought Newcastle were going to be nervous, but it turned out they weren’t, I just think with Newcastle at times, you know what they are going to do.

“Almiron is going to come inside.

“Trippier is going to go down the right side and get in a cross.

“Saint-Maximin was brilliant in flashes, but again, we talk about his end product.

“He did some lovely skills past Dalot and you are thinking ‘he’s going to put it away’ [just before Man U went up the other end and scored their first goal].

“Newcastle just needed one of those many chances to go in and it would have been a completely different game

“But the quality between the two teams showed in the end over 90 minutes.

“One team that took their chances and ended up winning the game.

“Newcastle fans were amazing.

“The atmosphere at Wembley was quality from watching it on TV.

“But I just think it was Man U’s quality in the end, that I think Newcastle just couldn’t get over.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

