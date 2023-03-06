Opinion

Maybe our love and belonging to the institution of Newcastle United might just help

Where were you when…?

You know that sometimes you hear a song and it transports your memory to a specific time in your life associated with it? Or when a chance remark from someone can do just the same kind of thing?

I find memories of events at Newcastle United seem to hang a timeline on periods in my life.

1968 -1970

A team was developing at St. James’ Park under Joe Harvey, with older players coming to the end of their time. Albert Bennett was always a favourite of mine and big Wyn was an extraordinary centre forward who nobody seemed to be able to get the very best from but his heart was huge:

John McNamee and Bobby Moncur the grit, muscle and steel in the spine and the canny little Irishman “Oor Willie” Iam McFaul in goal, having succeeded Gordon Marshall (song: “Aye aye aye aye, Marshall is better than Yashin, Wyn Davies is better than Eusebio, And Sunderland’s in for a thrashing”).

What set the team apart was not our league form (which didn’t seem to matter much) but the spirit of the side when things really mattered. I believe when we lost to Carlisle in ‘68 that the result and shame stayed in the minds of the players as they simply tore the continental opposition apart the next year and completed a smash and grab of the Inter Cities Fairs Cup Trophy, destroying what many believed was the best footballing side in Europe at the time in the two legged final. It was a stunning result and a far bigger achievement than is ever acknowledged now.

Gawd bless the fact we were a single club city with the huge Town Moor annual Fair which got us qualified for it. The competition went on to morph into the UEFA Cup of course.

It was a manic time.

The excitement of the European cup run associated itself with a burgeoning expansion of my own life as a sixth form lad. Ok, ok I got into a grammar School via my 11 Plus exams a few years earlier. Poor lower working class kid in with the posh boys. I loved the Toon. I loved sports of all kinds. Got made rugby first team captain. Rugby tour with the county team. Played football, hockey, basketball, cricket, table tennis, tennis and ran the mile. Did ok at A levels but don’t remember sleeping much!

Got a weekend job as glass collector at the REX hotel in Whitley Bay (Robert Palmer, Chickenshack, Status Quo and the Troggs played there, to name but a few) to fund my football matches (I had retired from peanut catching) and a girlfriend!

Football with Newcastle United and rugby union. That was my life 1968-1970. I was precocious, manic, probably insufferable, but it was the most exciting and immensely formative of times. The Fairs Cup was the headline though – and the other sporting loves were established.

It’s strange to look back and wonder how our world may have developed from those days in other ways.

Our family was poor. My dad was a storekeeper in a ships chandlery overlooking the Tyne where loading was done to smaller boats direct from the wooden building to the river.

Largish family and just the one very low wage coming in but we were able to be fed, clothed and live without feeling we were deprived. No food banks necessary and a spirit of getting on with life and living. There was something went massively wrong to go from there to where we are now with such inequality and even the best of intentioned, often unable to stay from poverty despite multiple jobs and endless financial struggles as we have now.

I know its a bit of an odd end to a football posting but it strikes me as pretty stark. We may have changed immeasurably in so many respects but I hope and pray that the essence of our Geordie culture and heritage can survive. I believe that maybe our love and belonging to the institution of Newcastle United might just help a little with that. I believe we are better human beings with this within us.

