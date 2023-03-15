News

Manchester United will miss out on top four to Newcastle United and Spurs – Bacary Sagna

Bacary Sagna has been analysing the situation at the top end of the Premier League.

Whilst his old club Arsenal are fighting it out with Manchester City for the title, the former France right-back concentrating in particular on those clubs fighting to get into the Champions League places.

Bacary Sagna takes for granted that the Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s side will be two of them.

However, he believes that Tottenham will overtake Manchester United who are currently third.

What’s more, Bacary Sagna also thinks Newcastle United will overtake Man U as well, to grab a Champions League place.

The former Arsenal player questions the commitment of Erik ten Hag’s team and their inconsistency.

Man U’s last five Premier League games seeing home wins over Leeds and Leicester but also that 7-0 hammering at Anfield and draws against relegation strugglers Leeds (away) and Southampton (home)

Bacary Sagna speaking to GGRecon and asked which two Premier League sides he thinks will finish alongside Arsenal and Manchester City in the top four this season:

“Newcastle United and Tottenham.

“The funny thing with Manchester United is that you never know what to expect from them before a game.

“Sometimes they can be fantastic but sometimes you question the commitment of the players and the game against Liverpool is an example of that.

“It’s almost like they never all turn up at the same time.

“Marcus Rashford could be shining, but other players will be out of the game.

“I’m not sure they’ll finish in the top four and I can see Tottenham being in there more than Manchester United.

“Newcastle United have a game in hand and I can see them coming back, so they’re in a strong position at the moment.”

