Opinion

Manchester United up next – I’m confident we will do the business

After another boring international break, I am now focusing my attention on the forthcoming visit to St James’ Park of Manchester United, the next opponents for Newcastle United.

Just five weeks on from our Carabao Cup Final defeat, we have the opportunity to stick one right up these overrated prima donnas and gain some revenge.

Marcus Rashford, who has suddenly became great again in the eyes of the glory hunters, will rejoin their ranks, with his big toe raring to go after a nice springtime break in New York City.

I’m expecting Erik Ten Hag to come out with more ‘Fergie-isms’ in the next few days too.

He is now beginning to look and sound like the bloke that these spoiled brats have been craving and searching for, since Ferguson stepped down a decade ago.

One other player I will mention, who will no doubt be up to all his usual antics next Sunday, is the irritating and annoying Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

He permanently struts his stuff with a face like a well smacked backside, constantly berating the officials, and I want to see him regularly and legally put on his jacksie by our Bruno.

Their own Brazilian talisman, Casemiro, is suspended after another red card, and this could well tip the balance in our favour.

I’m quite sure that ten Hag would take a point now, if he was offered it.

A win will take us above Manchester United into third position in the Premier League.

I am confident that we will do the business.

I remember back in 1987 when a Glenn Roeder and Paul Goddard inspired Toon beat the red Mancs to help stave off relegation.

I remember ‘Howay 5 0‘ in 1996.

I remember Big Dunc’s screamer in 2000.

I remember the 4-3 in 2001.

I remember Demba Ba and 3-0 in 2012.

And I also remember Matty Longstaff bagging the winner at Gallowgate a couple of seasons ago.

These results were achieved against far better Manchester United sides than this current one.

It is time to sweep this awful club aside once more.

This would be a massive statement, with then only eleven games each left to play.

It will also be another kick in the Henry Halls for them during this ‘Fakeover’ fiasco that is currently going on at Old Trafford.

The Glazers are doing a fine job in stringing this mob along and to add extra comedy value, we have an Arab Prince who bears an uncanny resemblance to Chevy Chase, supposedly bidding for the club.

Lets send this bunch of whingeing hypocrites back over the Tyne Bridge and then across the Pennines with their tails well and truly stuck between their legs next Sunday evening.

HTL

