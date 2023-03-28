News

Manchester United publish official update on Marcus Rashford injury situation ahead of Newcastle United match

An interesting Manchester United official update (see below) on Marcus Rashford.

The Man U forward who was forced off injured in the very lucky FA Cup victory over Fulham on Sunday 19 March.

Marcus Rashford then withdrawing from the England squad due to the injury.

I think the consensus amongst media and the public was that this was simply a precaution, the striker prioritising Man U and making sure this knock didn’t get aggravated by playing for England, thus just rubber stamping that he would be fine when Premier League football kicked off again in April.

However, following training on Monday, Manchester United revealing in this official update late yesterday, that Marcus Rashford ‘could only take part in a small session, away from the main group. There was no ball work involved for the 25-year-old…’

The report adding that ‘Rashford’s fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United on Sunday.’

Here’s hoping!

With Casemiro already not available, it is difficult not to get your hopes up on Marcus Rashford as well. This pair have been key to Man U this season in terms of keeping them competitive for a top four spot and if both were missing on Sunday, then surely nothing other than a positive. Yesterday’s training session came eight days after that Fulham match, so even though still six days following that (training / update) until the Newcastle United match, it must put a doubt over Marcus Rashford being in a position to start, or even make the squad, potentially.

Marcus Rashford has been by far Manchester United’s biggest goal threat this season, with 14 goals in the Premier League and 27 overall in all competitions. To put that into perspective, the next highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes with five and ten goals respectively.

In their last two Premier League matches Man U have lost 7-0 to Liverpool and had a goalless draw at home to Southampton. In the ten PL games before that though, Marcus Rashford scored in nine of them.

It was of course Casemiro and Rashford (thanks to a wicked deflection) that scored the goals at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United official update on Marcus Rashford – 27 March 2023:

‘Marcus Rashford has started his recovery at Carrington after sustaining an injury in our last fixture, the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

The forward was hurt during the 3-1 triumph, which sealed a place in the last four of the competition, before a pause in domestic football to accommodate the international break.

Although called up by England, he was forced to withdraw from the squad due to the problem, and missed the victories over Italy and Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday but the Reds’ leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group.

There was no ball work involved for the 25-year-old, who scored his 27th goal of United’s season with a long-range beauty against Real Betis, ensuring he netted in both legs of the Europa League tie with the Spanish side.

Rashford’s fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United on Sunday.

He hit the second goal against the Magpies in the recent Carabao Cup final and the St James’ Park encounter will have a big influence on the battle for a top-four place, with Eddie Howe’s side currently three points adrift of the Reds but with superior goal difference.

United boss Erik ten Hag is likely to provide an update on Marcus in his pre-match press conference later this week.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

