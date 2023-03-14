News

Manchester United official announcement – Impacts on Newcastle United match

Manchester United have made an official announcement ahead of their next Premier League game, which is at St James’ Park.

The announcement impacting on that match against Newcastle United.

Manchester United revealing (see below) that they won’t be appealing against Casemiro’s latest red card.

The red card the midfielder picked up on Sunday in the 0-0 draw with Southampton, means he will miss Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton, as well as Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

Remarkably, Casemiro has now picked up two red cards (against Palace and Southampton) in his last three Premier League appearances, having previously in his career never picked up a straight red.

Along with Rashford, Casemiro has been far and away one of Man U’s best two players this season, so this can be seen as nothing other than a significant setback for Manchester United and a very helpful bonus for Newcastle United and the other clubs competing towards the top end.

The timing of his first red card against Palace, saw Casemiro free from suspension just in time for the League Cup final. To rub it in, the Brazilian midfielder scoring the key first goal in that final.

Now his absence at St James’ Park in 18 days time gives Newcastle United a helping hand in what could a pivotal match for our top four hopes.

Manchester United official announcement – 13 March 2023:

‘Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro’s red card in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

After initially being booked by referee Anthony Taylor for the challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half, it was upgraded following a VAR review.

The punishment is a four-game ban because the Brazil international was also sent off in the home win over Crystal Palace, again when VAR was used in the wake of a multi-player fracas.

Casemiro will miss the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham this Sunday and next month’s Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

He will be available for Thursday’s Europa League round-of-16 second leg away to Real Betis.

While the club decided there was not a high chance of being able to overturn the ban on appeal, Reds boss Erik ten Hag has made clear his frustration with what he felt was a harsh decision, and also with the inconsistent way that VAR is intervening in games.

“It is inconsistent,” he said, after Sunday’s match with the Saints. “The referees are coming at the start of the season with a policy: we are the Premier League, we want intensity and Casemiro, across European games, over 500, he never had a red card but now, twice. He plays tough but he’s fair.

“Same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable. When you freeze it [Sunday’s challenge], it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football, knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues and he was never sent off. He’s disappointed.”

In an interview previously conducted with Panenka magazine, the 31-year-old explained that he would never look to hurt anybody with his tackles, despite his physical style of play.

“The referee, the fans, I think the key to all this is that they also see there is no malice,” Casemiro explained.

“I always try to get the ball. I always go strong because that is who I am, and I like the intensity that I play with, but there is no malice. I have never gone with studs to hurt a player and, vice versa, if someone is going to hurt a player, I get angry because that is not football.

“In football, you can foul and fouls are part of the game. But never with malice and I think it comes from my values which my mother taught me. And I’m never going to hurt a player. I am never going to insult a player. I am never going to do anything wrong.

“Of course, being on the field, you can stir up a player, that is normal, and it will always happen because each one defends their badge. But the values that my mother taught me is never to hurt anyone.

“I think I am going to keep fouling and receiving cards because that is football but I believe that the values my mother taught me is to never hurt anyone.”

