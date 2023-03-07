Opinion

Manchester City fans reflecting on their win over Newcastle United – Very interesting

Very interesting, as Manchester City fans reflect on their team’s win over Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola’s side winning 2-0 at the Etihad.

A third defeat in a row for Eddie Howe’s side.

What did Manchester City fans make of it though, via Blue Moon….

‘Think we got away with one on Saturday.

The Geordies were cutting us apart at times and, if they’d had their scoring boots on, we’d have had another very frustrating weekend.

Three points, clean sheet (somehow) and no injuries. Next.’

‘Very good win, beautiful goals, watched the opposition do the kinds of misses I’ve only seen against the scum.’

‘F… off you horse punching, time wasting, Ant and Dec loving, dirty fouling tw.ts.’

‘Decent win against a stubborn opposition. Fair to say we rode our luck slightly with their missed chances mind!’

‘Super Jack had Almiron on toast today.

Very satisfying to watch that was.’

‘Haaland is a psycho; Grealish and Foden superb. Newcastle were good and we also brought pressure on ourselves.’

‘Excellent result and decent performance against a tricky side.’

‘Great result a tad boring.’

‘Deluded Newcastle fans lose again.

Ref was a disgrace again.’

‘Rode our luck at times for sure and they missed 2 or 3 chances which we would have been livid about missing.’

‘Huge result and a clean sheet. Happy days.’

‘Great performance with some really sublime play. Note to Burn, pick on someone your own size.

The ragpies are a bit dirty, the blond smack head will fit in well.’

‘3 points and job done. All the best to Newcastle and hopefully now they can pick up some form and get Spurs and Liverpool out of the top 4.’

‘Geordies had more and better chances, but we took ours.’

‘Good win in the end against a dirty scheming team .

Burns was lucky to not get a red for his disgusting sly fouls on Jack .’

‘Newcastle are getting too big for their boots.’

‘We shouldnt under estimate how good this resullt is , they have only lost to one team in the league this season , robbed at Anfield in the 98th minute and played with ten men against Liverpool for 70 minutes at the old Mike Ashley Stadium.

If the Barcodes can attract a Kane,Lewandowski (both will be moving in the summer)or similar next season with Champs league football they will be a force to reckon with.’

‘The Boys in Blue didn’t give in. They fought to the end. Thank you City, thank you lads, thank you fans.

You showed ‘em, you showed ‘em all. Especially the daft bar codes.’

‘I think we played well against a very good team and it is about time we got a game where a bit of luck landed in our favour.’

‘Honestly believe if they’d equalised we’d have gone up a couple a gears and scored two more.’

‘Are you sure..??’

‘Hard game and if they could finish it would have been even harder.’

‘Barcodes were winding up to equalise when Bernardo got played in and scored that belter.’

‘Excellent win for City. Newcastle were dangerous opponents and missed some good chances.’

