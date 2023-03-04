Opinion

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Newcastle United returning to Premier League action after defeat at Wembley on Sunday.

Eddie Howe having hoped to bounce back after experiencing consecutive NUFC defeats for the first time since May 2022.

Nat Seaton:

“Thankfully there was no feeling sorry for themselves after last Sunday and the players bounced back well.

“One good save from Pope and their other two attempts on target were goals (albeit one from another unfortunate Botman deflection), I wish we were that clinical!

“The clear chances we had didn’t even register as shots on target.

“Having said that they were the better team, but we were definitely not outplayed.

“Here’s hoping for an Isak start against Wolves next week and we can start scoring again…”

Tony Mallabar:

“Gutted again.

“Big thanks to our driver for getting us to the ground 10 minutes after kick off, despite us leaving at 6.30am.

“Thought we were bossing the game and getting back to wor early season form, until Man City went 2-0 up.

“Ironic how some of our fans were singing the empty seats song whilst leaving on 80 minutes.

“Must also mention the lass and her daughter along from me with the fake tan but…forgot to apply any to her ankles, which didn’t quite sit with her Louis Vuitton bag and full length brown north face jacket.”

“NUWNBD.”

Paul Patterson:

“No disgrace but a rejig is required and fast.”

Brian Standen:

“Take your chances you win the game.

“Three big ones spurned! Disappointing!

“However, very promising moving forward and eventually these chances will be taken in games to come.

“Time for a rest for Callum Wilson as he is unfortunately not at the races!

“Need to regroup and finish the season with a bit of momentum.

“One finishing point

“Jack Grealiah showed what a complete unlikeable individual he is.

“Oh yeah, when the time comes, please don’t let our fans turn into theirs, arrogance and silence personified…… nothing like the days of Maine Rd!”

Sam Hepworth:

“Just not getting the breaks.

Just not getting the chances.

“Sven Botman two games in a row finding himself getting the block in, only to change the trajectory and divert the ball past his keeper. Couldn’t make it up.

“A lot will be said about Callum Wilson failing with that first half chance.

“However, for me, the key moment (amongst other NUFC chances) was Joelinton failing to convert the cross from the right only eight yards out unmarked, it was on his left foot but needs to score those.

“I am not picking him out for criticism, just plain fact that this was when Newcastle United could and should have picked up a point.

“Man City had only had one shot on target (three in the whole match) at that point, that only effort on target the Botman deflection.

“Plenty here to suggest Newcastle can pick up plenty points in the remaining 14 matches.”

Billy Miller:

“I think the main takeaway from this is the progress made from last season.

“Our two fixtures against Man City last year saw 0 points and a 9-0 aggregate scoreline.

“This season we have a point and a 5-3 deficit over the two games.

“We had chances too.

“Could have been different had Wilson and Joelinton made better / any connection with their chances.

“Third 2-0 loss on the bounce.

“No Premier League wins since January 15th.

“We can’t afford to extend that run next weekend against Wolves.”

David Punton:

“More Manchester misery for the Mags.

“A very tough run of games lately.

“Liverpool. Man U. Now, Man City. All losses.

“The stunning form pre Xmas being well and truly balanced out.

“We did okay today against stellar opposition, but like last weekend, again, we have just come up short.

“We didn’t learn anything we didn’t know.

“We need a striker and fresh depth in other areas.

“Here is hoping for a win sometime soon.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Yet again, we are toothless up front and pay the price.

“We must have had 4 or 5 decent chances.

“The fact we are creating them is comforting but unless we convert them, we’re not going to win matches.

“It’s a tall order to get something at the Etihd and 43% possession is an indicator of how well we played, but the difference is they hit the back of the net and we didn’t. Remind anyone of Wembley last week?

“The goal aside, can someone tell me how Foden was MOTM?

“And, Haaland’s antics at the end were a tad unprofessional.

“Still, I can only assume protecting a two goal cushion as opposed to trying for a third, shows how well they must regard us.

“Massive games against Wolves and Forest before we get revenge against Ten Hag’s mob.

“We need 6 points before we encounter them again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

