Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0.

A game where Newcastle United had the chances but didn’t take them.

In contrast, Manchester City scoring with two of their three efforts on target.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 6

Couldn’t do much about the goals, first one is unlucky with a deflection.

Trippier – 4

Poor again.

I think he’s been really poor lately and his set-pieces are atrocious.

We must be able to mix it up on corners and deep free kicks.

A nailed on starter but he was rubbish again today.

Grealish and Foden ran the show.

Lascelles – 5

Obviously not good enough but thought he did OK.

Botman – 6

Had a tough day and gave the ball away a few times but on the whole I think he had a good game against Haaland.

Could he have done got closer to Foden for the first goal?

I think Bruno should have done better.

Burn – 5

Shown up a few times by Foden but overall I don’t think he did too bad.

I say this time and time again but he does let us down going forward.

He shouldn’t be our first choice full back over Targett.

Bruno – 5

Looks like he is struggling.

He was all over the place in the first half.

Looks half fit.

Limited I think too by the players around him at the moment.

Joelinton – 4

Offered very little.

Gave away so many silly fouls.

Longstaff – 4

His lack of quality really showed today.

Could have scored but not clinical enough.

Completely overran by De Bruyne.

Almiron – 3

Anonymous.

Forgot he was even playing for the most part.

Needs a little time out of the team.

Gordon – 6

Not sure why he got hooked early over Almiron.

I thought he looked quite bright when he was on the ball.

Wilson – 2

Really really poor again.

He can’t run, can’t control the ball and most importantly doesn’t look like he can put the ball anywhere near the goal.

SUBS

Willock – 6

Much brighter, quicker and positive than Longstaff.

ASM – 6

I think he was hung out to try by Howe today.

He’s done alright lately.

Didn’t contribute much when he came on though.

Isak – 7

Should be starting.

Gave us so much more than Wilson when he came on.

Murphy – 7

Has looked really bright every time he has come on this season.

Not his biggest fan but may deserve a start over Almiron?

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

