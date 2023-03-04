Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0.
A game where Newcastle United had the chances but didn’t take them.
In contrast, Manchester City scoring with two of their three efforts on target.
MATCH RATINGS:
Pope – 6
Couldn’t do much about the goals, first one is unlucky with a deflection.
Trippier – 4
Poor again.
I think he’s been really poor lately and his set-pieces are atrocious.
We must be able to mix it up on corners and deep free kicks.
A nailed on starter but he was rubbish again today.
Grealish and Foden ran the show.
Lascelles – 5
Obviously not good enough but thought he did OK.
Botman – 6
Had a tough day and gave the ball away a few times but on the whole I think he had a good game against Haaland.
Could he have done got closer to Foden for the first goal?
I think Bruno should have done better.
Burn – 5
Shown up a few times by Foden but overall I don’t think he did too bad.
I say this time and time again but he does let us down going forward.
He shouldn’t be our first choice full back over Targett.
Bruno – 5
Looks like he is struggling.
He was all over the place in the first half.
Looks half fit.
Limited I think too by the players around him at the moment.
Joelinton – 4
Offered very little.
Gave away so many silly fouls.
Longstaff – 4
His lack of quality really showed today.
Could have scored but not clinical enough.
Completely overran by De Bruyne.
Almiron – 3
Anonymous.
Forgot he was even playing for the most part.
Needs a little time out of the team.
Gordon – 6
Not sure why he got hooked early over Almiron.
I thought he looked quite bright when he was on the ball.
Wilson – 2
Really really poor again.
He can’t run, can’t control the ball and most importantly doesn’t look like he can put the ball anywhere near the goal.
SUBS
Willock – 6
Much brighter, quicker and positive than Longstaff.
ASM – 6
I think he was hung out to try by Howe today.
He’s done alright lately.
Didn’t contribute much when he came on though.
Isak – 7
Should be starting.
Gave us so much more than Wilson when he came on.
Murphy – 7
Has looked really bright every time he has come on this season.
Not his biggest fan but may deserve a start over Almiron?
Targett – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Man City:
Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)
Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)
Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)
Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)
Referee: Simon Hooper
Newcastle United:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)
Unused Subs:
Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson
