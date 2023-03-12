Opinion

Make sure you have close look again at Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – These 2 TV replays stunned me

The final score might have read Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 but this was excellent from Eddie Howe’s side.

The manager made some big brave decisions, five changes to the team.

They massively paid off, although a few nervous moments…

Truth is, Newcastle United should have been comfortable winners.

They swarmed all over Wolves in the first half and had 13 shots to only two for the visitors in the first half.

I think that if Bruno for example had scored his header and made it 2-0 instead of hitting the bar, Newcastle would have won by three or four.

Wolves were better in the second half BUT overall in the 90 minutes, NUFC the better side by a significant margin.

However, as we know to our cost in recent games, key moments and fine margins so often decide games.

I have an early start for work on Monday morning so came straight home after this Newcastle 2 Wolves match.

It is amazing just how different a game can look when you are there, compared to watching at home.

When at the match, you see a lot of stuff that TV viewers won’t see.

However, it works both ways.

There were two incidents in this game where I can’t believe what the reality was, having now seen TV replays, compared to what I 100% believed watching the game live in person.

Firstly, that Nick Pope collision with Raul Jimenez when the game was goalless.

At the match I thought that is 100% a red card and penalty. Couldn’t understand how it wasn’t given.

However…whilst there was obviously contact between Pope and Jimenez after the keeper lost control of the ball.

Have a look closely at the TV replays.

Jimenez kicks the ball (out of play!) before then the Wolves striker clearly changes direction after playing it, throwing himself to the right and into the Newcastle keeper, rather than heading left / straight on towards goal, to try and score.

The Wolves player clearly trying to get a penalty and red card for Nick Pope. Jimenez is the one lucky to not get a card, rather than Nick Pope!

Secondly, Miguel Almiron scoring the winner.

Great play between Almiron and Joe Willock to set up the chance.

Then a class finish from the Paraguayan.

Hold on though…

Watch it really closely on the TV replays.

After receiving the pass from Willock, Miggy does everything right and opens up his body to guide the ball around the Wolves keeper for the winner.

Only though…catching the ball totally wrong and actually his shot set to go across goal and not even on target.

However, as his shot goes across goal rather than on target, Miggy Almiron then sees it take a wicked deflection off the defender very close to him, sending the ball in a totally different direction, into the back of the net!!

I am not taking anything off Almiron here, quite the opposite.

Indeed, I revel in the fact that a massive fortunate deflection has gone in Newcastle’s favour.

After the bad luck we have had with Rashford’s lucky goal at Wembley and then Foden last weekend, when Botman once again so unlucky with another deflection, about time that one went our way.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

