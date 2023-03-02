Opinion

Major changes at Newcastle United top level – Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq now a Director

Big changes at Newcastle United, with Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq now becoming a Director.

The 34 year old is described as an ‘International Investment Professional’ in the filing at Companies House.

The filing was received by Companies House on Wednesday (1 March 2023) but it states (see below) that Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq was appointed to the Newcastle United board on 23 February 2023.

Companies House Newcastle United filing 1 March 2023 – Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq:

Searching online, difficult to find any information on Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq, though no doubt the fact that another woman has been appointed to the Newcastle United board will be of particular interest to the wider media.

It certainly feels like things are moving on at Newcastle United and as we close in on the end of the first full season under new ownership, major changes are going to be continuing.

As the club’s owners look to make Newcastle United as competitive as possible, as soon as possible, both on and off the pitch.

Earlier today (see below) we reported that Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani had also joined the Newcastle United board, whilst Majed Al Sorour had left.

Companies House Newcastle United filing 1 March 2023 – Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani:

Meanwhile, Majed Al Sorour is no longer a Newcastle United director.

He joined the NUFC board on 12 May 2022 and via another Companies House filing, he officially left the Newcastle United board on 14 December 2022.

Companies House Newcastle United filing 1 March 2023 – Majed Al Sorour:

Now a wait and see as we wonder what the next moves are set to be and what exactly Newcastle United will make public regarding their plans for the club moving forward.

