Love It If We Beat Them – A Review

When I was invited to attend a new play set during the ultimately fruitless Kevin Keegan / Newcastle United Premier League title challenge of 1995/96, I had bittersweet feelings.

I love a show that captures a moment in time (and this absolutely achieved that), but wondered if I really want to further relive that oft-discussed forlorn championship battle.

Allowing a lead to be eroded by a Cantona-inspired Man Utd was heartbreaking when it happened, but the passage of time has magnified the significance of messing up the best chance of a generation.

Worst-case scenario, that magnificent team would have been rewarded with one trophy at least, and we wouldn’t have to tolerate so much baiting about our long run without a cup. Alternatively, I am given to believe it could have started the ball rolling on a long run of successful campaigns, as opposed to the series of self-destructs that were to follow. I decided to put my concerns of old wounds reopening to one side and enjoy the theatre of the event.

Love it if we Beat Them focuses on the final few months of that infamous season and I felt instant nostalgia when I took my seat and saw the 1996 beer prices on the chalkboard of the fantastic set, done out to look like a pub with a pool table as the centre-piece (which also acted as a fine storytelling aid as the plot moved to other settings), £1.60 for a pint and Newcastle top of the league, take me back!

For clarity, I will have been 16 at the time of the opening scene and was very heavily invested in all of the themes involved. When main character Len approaches his mackem pal Michael to gleefully celebrate United winning 2-1 against Middlesbrough, I suddenly realised the audience could be broadly divided into three groups.

There would be a section who had no interest or emotion about the football element, who could just take it in as part of the story.

There would be a portion of the audience that are aware of it and most likely wanted Newcastle to win that title, but have long since moved past it and there would be the likes of me, who were thoroughly emotionally invested in that season and still have total recall of what games are being referred to by the slightest of hints, 2-1 away to Boro, Ferdinand and Watson, with Asprilla creating the winner having come off the bench after a few glasses of wine.

This created a feeling of dread, as I knew what was coming next. We were about to embark on a patchy run that allowed Man Utd to catch up, followed by the heartbreak of near-miss in the final few games. It felt excruciating watching the classic hubris of Len insisting to Michael that the Championship was in the bag. The progress of the season was cleverly represented by different members of the cast taking an aside to deliver brief match commentary covering the result (“Albert is up there again – he’s saved the day for Newcastle United and it’s 3-3!”) while Len relives every excruciating step via his pocket radio, a performance no doubt heavily assisted by the fact that actor Davey Nellist is a Newcastle fan.

By this point the other key social aspect of the play has emerged. Len is (unsuccessfully) trying to hide that he’s listening to the match while attending the wake of the unexpectedly deceased local Labour MP. With a by-election coming up, dyed-in-the-wool socialist Len feels this is his opportunity to stand for election. However, he soon gets a shock as the emerging New Labour movement sends a young female MP up to assume the safe seat of Len’s unnamed North East constituency (“She’s been hand-picked by Mandelson!”)

The stand-off that follows shows some classic behaviours. Len immediately assumes that new nemesis Victoria Hetherington is a London elite who knows nothing of the north-east. In fact she’s from Manchester, but was actually born in Wallsend and had a grandfather who was both a miner and a Jarrow marcher. Undeterred, Len consistently reminds Victoria of various historical moments involving the north east and the Labour movement, with regular mentions of Michael Foot and the miner’s strike, which Len was heavily involved in. Victoria’s riposte points out the hammering Foot’s Labour took and the need to evolve and modernise, which is happening right now under Blair.

The stories intertwine neatly as all four main characters attend the ill-fated Man Utd game, which serves as the backdrop for the first really emotive scene. A subsequent head-to-head debate between Len and Victoria sees tremendous use of the Live Theatre’s intimate performance area, with outstanding performances from Eve Tucker (Victoria) and Nellist, who delivers a powerful diatribe to close the first act.

I have to admit I was by now completely engrossed in the story, although I did feel a bit trepidatious for the second act (second half?) as I knew what was coming with the football subplot. As an impressionable teen I attended both the 4-3 at Anfield, which was a tough one to swallow and, ten times worse, the sickening Graham Fenton game at Ewood Park, the moment where I would maintain the title was lost as a 1-0 lead on 85 minutes became a 2-1 defeat. I was sure the natural drama of these events would be captured as the performance reached its climax and, to be honest, I wasn’t looking forward to reliving these moments.

I needn’t have worried. While the NUFC theme had been a big part of both plot and dialogue early on, the story had now grown into itself so much that the title run-in became a running background sound to the character’s more pertinent personal issues. Len’s wife Jean struggles to get him to face up to shared trauma from the past while Michael wrestles with split loyalties as the election battle threatens to turn ugly. As Len wraps himself up more and more in the political machinations taking over his life, it’s the turn of Jessica Johnson (Jean) to flex her acting chops as she constantly tries to drag her husband back from the brink, while growing increasingly frustrated with his inability to communicate with her.

Meanwhile, Les Ferdinand’s header gives United a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Later, we hear about Peter Beardsley’s magnificent double rescuing Newcastle, which I quietly identify as being from a tense win over QPR. The Liverpool and Blackburn miseries are thankfully absent, save for a passing mention in summary from Len.

The performance builds to the climactic by-election (which I won’t spoil) which coincides with the season’s end (spoilt long ago), but there’s still time for a pleasant epilogue that leaves with an air of hope and optimism, even if Len stating “Maybe next year” about United’s hopes is a mantra that painfully persists to this day.

I have to say that when I was asked to do this I thought I would be in the target audience, having lived through that seismic season and, some 12 months later cast my first ever vote as Blair’s Labour won a landslide election victory. With a similarly middling Labour Party on course for a promising election outcome next year and, hopefully, a resurgent Newcastle United on course for a return to competing at the top, there is a definite sense of relevance here. I was completely absorbed in this because I dressed like Michael, I believed like Len and I thoroughly identified with the various pop culture references that were dropped in throughout (Braveheart, Liam Gallagher, Take That).

However, this is more than just a nostalgia piece for those who were there. At one point I wondered if it may be easier to enjoy for those who could completely detach themselves from the Newcastle failure, but I also feared a sense of political polarisation. This was probably the greatest strength for me, as Red Len’s far left leanings are given considerate context for the role they have played in the social history of north-east England, while Victoria’s New Labour ideals are still presented as a viable way forward in the face of unavoidable change. This is all illustrated by Michael’s swing from one set of beliefs to the other, a swing which helped Blair’s cause when repeated on a wider national scale. I honestly don’t believe you could get wound up about the politics on show unless you were really determined to, such is the balance.

Attending the talk beforehand, I was surprised to hear that the writer, Rob Ward, was a Scouser, although his description of the two cities as having similar DNA often rings very true. You would never guess from the play itself, which provides a warm and accurate picture of north east life and attitudes, both in adversity and in happier moments.

The Newcastle United theme was the reason this report is appearing in The Mag, but this is just a part of a good story, well-acted and with a sense of the familiar whether you were around at the time or not.

Love It If We Beat Them is on at the Live Theatre until Saturday 25th March. Following the matinee performance on Sunday 19th March there is a Football and Politics talk-in hosted by the Athletic’s George Caulkin and featuring Davey Nellist (Len), ex Mags Steve Harper and Paul Ferris and Ian Mearns MP. Tickets £15 at www.live.org.uk

