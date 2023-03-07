Opinion

Liverpool owners demand strict rules to ensure Premier League competitive AND ensure Newcastle United can’t compete

You have to hand it to the Liverpool owners.

They have cheek for anything.

Along with the Manchester United owners, the Liverpool owners were behind the plan to stop any chance of other clubs competing long-term in the Premier League, with their ‘Project Big Picture plan’ only two or three years ago.

If successful, voting rights would have been changed, so that effectively the self-appointed ‘big six’ would be awarded bigger voting power, which would effectively mean that any major decisions in the future could be forced through, even if a majority of Premier League clubs at the time were against it.

A public backlash stopped that shameful plan from succeeding but did it stop the Liverpool owners? Of course not.

Back they came, with the rest of the usual PL six, trying to force through the super league plan in cohorts with their friends in Italy and Spain, a plan that would have seen the Liverpool owners ensuring their club would be automatically in the top European level of competition without even having to qualify.

Once again, the shameful actions of these Liverpool owners were stopped in their tracks due to public revulsion at what they were attempting to do.

It is hilarious then, that at the same time these same Liverpool owners repeatedly try to make out they are the good guys, only worried about helping to keep the Premier League / football as competitive as possible.

You quite literally couldn’t make it up.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, one of the Liverpool owners (John W Henry) has now declared he wants spending limits introduced, in order to make the Premier League as competitive as possible.

“There are ever-increasing financial challenges in the Premier League.

“The league itself is extraordinarily successful and is the greatest football competition in the world, but we’ve thought for some time there should be limits on spending so that the league doesn’t go the way of European leagues where one or two clubs annually have little competition.

“Excitement depends on competition and is the most important component of the Premier League.

“We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner.

“At the same time, we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.”

The reality is of course very different.

The Liverpool owners are only interested in making themselves ever richer and more powerful, with these proposed rules on only spending a proportion of your income on wages, transfer fees etc, specifically targeted to make it all but impossible for the likes of Newcastle United to ever compete.

It is tough enough anyway with Financial Fair Play rules and suchlike but the Liverpool owners want to make it even more difficult (impossible).

They want the status quo to be frozen, that those who already have the money, power and influence, remaining so.

This analysis below comes from Swiss Ramble, who modestly describes himself as a ‘Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football.’ His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

He prepared these tables for the top 20 revenue producing football clubs in the world, after the release of the 2023 Deloitte football club rich list, covering last season (2021/22):

This first table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective revenues (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, the Liverpool owners had more money coming in than any other club in the world, apart from Man City and Ream Madrid who were only marginally ahead.

In comparison, Newcastle United had far less than a third of the Liverpool revenues.

To be able to at least try and bridge that gap, a club like Newcastle need to spend money to get things going, especially after the state Mike Ashley left them in.

The Liverpool owners are terrified of this extra potential competition, especially for the Champions League places, so want to make it ever more difficult for Newcastle United especially.

This second table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective wage bills (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, when it comes to wages they can pay, the Liverpool owners can have a wage bill that is way more than twice as big as Newcastle’s, allowing them to attract and pay top players.

They are desperate to stop Newcastle United getting into a position where they will able to compete on potentially a level footing in the future.

At the start of January 2023, Sky Sports analysis showed the relative spending on signings since summer 2016, these were the top six…

As for Newcastle United…

Looking at the NUFC transfer spending from summer 2016 up to the start of January 2023, we get a very different picture.

Using figures from Transfermarkt for Newcastle United transfer spend, it shows in this same period some £456m having been spent.

The figures are even more stark when broken down. From summer 2016 onwards, in the 11 transfer windows when Mike Ashley was still in control, only £273m was spent, an average of less than £25m per window.

In the first two NUFC transfer windows under the new owners the figures showed £183m having been spent. The neglect and lack of proper investment meaning the club in a desperate state and heading for relegation under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, when at last the takeover happened.

This spending by the new Newcastle owners not even standing out in terms of what other PL clubs have recently spent and it is the very least needed to start the process of trying to long-term compete.

No wonder the Liverpool owners want even more rules to be introduced to ‘keep the Premier League as competitive as possible.’

When it comes to these Liverpool owners (and others…), I can’t help but think of the classic quote from George Orwell’s brilliant Animal Farm – ‘All animals are equal but some are more equal than others.’

The Liverpool owners well and truly have their snouts in the Premier League trough and are desperate to stop others getting their snouts in as well.

