Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 – Your boys have took a hell of a beating

Before Sunday’s ‘spoilt bas…..’ North-West derby at Anfield, I was wanting our Carabao Cup conquerors Manchester United to nick a result.

I actually fancied the game to be a draw.

What I went on to witness will live on in my memory, and a whole generation of football lovers’ memories, for years and years to come.

Liverpool I thought, didn’t start the game well, and were sloppy in possession at times. The Salfords actually looked the more assured team for much of the first half.

It was Gakpo (who recently scored against us at St James’ Park), that broke the deadlock for the scousers just before the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool were two up within ninety seconds of the restart and this is when Manchester United turned into what I can only describe as Keystone Cops mode.

They were hilariously woeful as Liverpool smelt blood, and Man U totally capitulated, as goal after goal rained into David de Gea’s net.

Sitting in the club with a couple of my mates, everyone around us was warming to the situation unfolding on the TV screens. Club secretary Ken, had said he wanted the red Mancs to get beat before the game. He didn’t care if it meant Liverpool jumped a place above Newcastle United.

When it got to about 5-0 I was feeling exactly the same. There was still plenty of time for Manchester United to be totally humiliated and they and Liverpool certainly didn’t disappoint.

By the full-time whistle it was Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 and there were smiles all around me.

The irritating Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes’ face was an absolute picture and later he would receive pelters, along with the rest of his teammates, from pundits to his own club’s glory-hunting supporters on talk-ins etc.

After being basically rubbish in the first half of the season, Man Utd had a purple patch in the New Year, once ten Hag was eventually given the authority to dispel the biggest spoilt bas…. of the lot, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They were never as good as the recent media hype has made them out to be.

It has also been noticeable that the likes of Oliver Holt and Miguel Delaney, have been clutching at straws once again, regarding the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United.

That would have nothing to do with the current ‘fakeover’ that is currently happening at Old Trafford by any chance, would it?

I said in a recent article that I didn’t think that Manchester United was really up for sale and that the Glazers would be going nowhere.

Of course there will now, after Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0, be an outcry from Tooting to Torquay and then on to Truro and Timbuktu, for the Glazers to sell to the Qataris.

When I went hyem last night I remembered our former nemesis, whiskey loving Alex Ferguson, cosying up to one of the Glazers last weekend. I bet he never slept a wink last night.

Before going to bed I had a single malt myself and decided to put on some vinyl. I dug out an old Desmond Dekker and the Aces album and smiled to myself as I listened to 007 (Shanty Town).

After being walloped off their fiercest rivals, Manchester United will never be allowed to live this result down.

Bobby Charlton, Steve Bruce, Gary Neville, Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Oliver Holt, Miguel Delaney, Alex Crook, Mick Hucknall and all of the JSMBs who supported Man Utd in last week’s Carabao Cup Final…..

Your boys have took a hell of a beating.

