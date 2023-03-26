Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Sheffield Wednesday visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

G’day from Queensland, Australia.

As a devoted NUFC fan, ex season ticket holder etc, Mag reader of many years both in print and online, never before and I hope never again, will I read such a poignant article.

Ron it is was a humbling and privileged experience for me to read it.

Whilst words are useless at this time, I can only wish that your remaining days are as you wish, and to your family and friends our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.

Andrew

Queensland Australia

Dear Mag,

I think safe to say that these last couple of matches have steadied the ship and stopped some of the lunatic fringe throwing themselves overboard!

Nobody likes to lose any games but I think just everything went against us in that run of thee defeats.

On another day(s) NUFC could have won all three against Liverpool, Man U and Man City. We weren’t brilliant but played well for much of the time in all three matches and if taking out chances…

These Wolves and Forest games were massive.

We deserved to have won both comfortably but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

All the better though afterwards when you can look back at late winners in both games.

Ironic that after everything that has gone against us, the fine margins / decisions, that a wicked deflection (Miggy v Wolves) and an injury time refereeing decision (penalty v Forest, it was obvious BUT still had to be given!) allowed us to take the six points instead of two.

I reckon that this summer we will be looking back on these two victories as massive in determining where we eventually ended up…

Joe T

Dear Mag,

Having read the Jackie Milburn testimonial article, as I recall there were two games that night with Jackie playing in both.

The first was a short game and included Len Shackelton and Bob Hardisty and the main game had various substitutes including Jimmy Montgomery playing as a winger.

Graeme

Dear Mag,

We were certainly robbed – by one of the dirtiest teams in the Premier League – with help from shocking VAR decisions and a ref who was either intimidated or had a “sweetener” form LiVARpool.

It was fitting that this happened at a ground with strong Brian Clough connections, as Forest were like a modern version of Cloughie’s nemesis Don Revie’s Leeds.

How they ended up with all eleven men still on the pitch is beyond me!

But we weathered the storm and Alexander The Great won us the game with a display of sumptuous football.

In fact everybody played a blinder, particularly Jacob Murphy – pause for negative comments – and Elliot Anderson, who was the main robbery victim!

By the way – can anybody remember when was the last time we had three local lads playing together in the past?

Nice to see our region producing top football talent again.

Which brings me to my closing point – if our owners are looking at investing in other clubs, they should start by buying Gateshead, building them a new ground away from that awful stadium and use them to develop local grass roots talent and become our very own feeder club.

So onwards and upwards and let’s see us spread Manure over our holy turf after the international break. HTL!

Steve Pearce

Dear Mag,

Look team Mag, I often read your site as an Owls fan and part time Geordie.

Of course you have editorial right to publish anything within the bounds of copyright and decency but the article (from Tony, a Sheffield Wednesday fan) is deliberate to paint SWFC and their fans as thick.

This overcrowding issue has of course caused disgruntlement of both sets of fans for different reasons.

There is no smoke without fire, and as a parent mesel, I imagine there was genuine panic for some NUFC fans at the game – the stadium and facilities are old and in need of an update, coupled with the history of the tragedy in that stand.

On the flip side, we’ve had Ian Herbert at the Daily Mail going well OTT in trying to paint a picture of SWFC trying a cover up, which as you’ll see from the chain of events is actually poor communication from Sheffield council in terms of letting Newcastle know about the formal reduction in capacity before letting the SWFC administration know.

One thing Wednesday could and should have done was apologise to Newcastle fans if there was any distress caused.

These are two (former in our case) giants of English football, representing the North of England, with passionate fan bases who hitherto and until this sorry incident have got on well.

There are always going to be those who represent a small minority of ignorant mindset at all clubs, one only has to look at the vitriol on social media to see this.

My concern is that you’ve chosen to print the views of one of those vitriolic minorities and in doing so generated a lot of comment and page views, but also undermined an opportunity to have a balanced view from a true Wednesyite and family man – much more representative of the fan base.

Cheers

Phil

Dear Mag,

Oh look no reply from my last email.

One can only assume because you no your article was total bull s…t.

I think you should apologise.

Carnt even back up your finding against one average man.

I stand by my statement 99/2000 season you brought 2000 fans more no complaints and time since no complaints.

Maybe you goordies ain’t as tough as you think.

There is photo evidence of the leppings lane end with your fans and blocks of blue seats visible with the naked eye so why you might ask.

Well Hillsborough is old it still has posts that block some views so I’m saying your own fans pushed and pulled and it felt tight because fans where moving out of the way of a restricted view.

It’s there fault for buying a ticket with a restricted view in the first place.

Now you come bashing our stadium one that’s had a terrible past you bring all that hurt back for so many people for in my eyes some free publicity to get your name out there.

I mean look at you. One city club 50k fans week in week out and still carnt win anything I pi..ed myself on so many occasions you falling short.

So in conclusion I’m going to keep hassling you I’m going to get you to admit your wrong and the 50 fans complaints are totally untrue.

It’s a fu..ing football match of course it’s crowded you plebs

Kind regards

Tony

Dear Mag,

I’ve been a Man City fan for many years but on a trip to Newcastle I got invited to watch them play Leicester.

I was lucky to be right behind the goal when Malcolm MacDonald scored one of the best goals I’ve ever seen.

If you were at that game and saw that goal you’d never forget it. I can picture it like it was yesterday.

Tom

Dear Mag,

Newcastle fans need to stop this obsession with doing some players down when others are doing well.

Just concentrate on the positives, rather than going after our own players, often unfairly.

Elliot Anderson was excellent in that second half at Forest after coming on after the break BUT ASM did ok in the first half and played a key part in the equaliser. Eddie Howe said after the game that ASM wasn’t 100% so fans just need to accept that. Our French enigma hasn’t been at his best overall this season but has been very good at times (3-3 v Man City he was outstanding). He will play a role in this end of season drama ahead and deserves our support.

Same with Callum Wilson.

He has been great for NUFC since signing and of course the only downside has been injuries / illness in his time at SJP.

He clearly hasn’t been 100% recently but has kept battling away, helping Eddie Howe in buying time before Alexander Isak was fit enough to be playing from the start regularly. Like ASM, Callum will come again this season and my money is on him scoring some crucial goals, possibly as a supersub with clearly Isak now first choice striker…

Alan

