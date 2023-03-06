Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Boro and Man U visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then

Dear Mag,

Keep calm and carry on.

That’s all.

Eddie Howe has got this, no need for all this panic.

Terry

Dear Mag,

Back in the mists of time when I was a young un, dodgy car dealers (mostly on Scotswood Road) used to hoy sawdust into a noisy diff to quieten it for a potential customer’s test drive, so the poor sucker would buy a completely knackered car..

So after just watching Eddie Howe hoying a whole forest of sawdust into Callum Wilson, while a supercar lies parked on the bench, makes no sense at all!

It is plain for everyone to see that Wilson won’t in a million years pass his next MOT and surely it has to be time to trade up to that new Swedish supercar that’s been gathering dust in the garage.

Eddie mate – I understand loyalty – but now its time to realise that your good mate Callum is a spent force.

Our owners will be wondering why a completely knackered Vauxall Astra is keeping that shiny new Koenigsegg in the garage.

By the way – that’s a Swedish supercar folks!

Steve Pearce

Dear Mag,

I like to read your articles but could you stop expressing your clearly biased remarks (article by The Belgian Geordie ‘If you thought Sunday at Wembley was frustrating – You need to have experienced it in Belgium’) regarding brexit.

There might not have been vegetable shortages in the supermarket you use in Belgium, however there are reported shortages in Eire….last time I looked they were still in the EU.

Graham Buckle

Dear Mag,

I doubt if this will get published because I’m a Man U fan.

I was at Wembley on Sunday and wanted to say thank you for the atmosphere and passion on display from the Geordie fans both inside and outside of the ground.

I saw no trouble and exchanged genuine smiles with many in black and white.

Your flag display was truly memorable and I genuinely hope you don’t have to wait too much longer for success. Forgive me for adding …just not against us!

Andy B

Dear Mag,

The local Pub has closed. My Dad is not happy, he complains about everything. There are no pubs with football on. Ah well pay for BT as well as Sky then.

He wants me to talk about the game straight away when the Man City match has just finished. Says it is good that I write about what I have just watched.

We watched the game in the King’s Head in Kennington. Dad got Lager and I got red J2O.

We were in a pub that had stadium names all around us from Highbury to Elland Road. We sat next to the sign that said St James’ Park.

Man City pass and pass, no wonder their possession stats are so good. Phil Foden became prime Messi running through our defence like we were under 12’s and our defence looked like Sunderland’s. Sven Botman once again being the unlucky man. How many deflections in a season, can one man get.

The Gordon strike I thought was an amazing tackle but it was a funny mistake by him. Wilson miss was a rubbish attempt and I think he might be past it. Isak should start every game in my opinion.

With substitutions we started to play well and looked like we could equalise. Playing well and making Man City look rubbish in their own place. But Bang! Man City make it two and the game is over.

They time wasted at the corner flag, which means they are scared of us. Haaland and BDB had a little brawl which is funny. I had three J2O’s which made the defeat feel a little better.

Chuks McPeake (aged 11)

Dear Mag,

I had to laugh at your obsession with the Boro (‘Middlesbrough fans getting very weird with Newcastle United’ article by Dale Thompson).

We are coming for yous.

Promotion here we come under Toon fan Michael Carrick.

What a job he is doing.

Premier League next season, just watch us go.

Colin T

Dear Mag,

We all saw London for the cup final.

Just imagine when we do bring a trophy home, a million people on the streets for bus parade up the toon.

Paul McPherson

Dear Mag,

None of like getting beat but I am reading and hearing some crazy stuff from Newcastle United fans.

Maybe it is just these modern day times of everybody trying to get attention.

It feels like nothing can ever be just ok, or not bad, or decent.

Everything has to be either brilliant or rubbish for a lot of NUFC fans.

I read / hear how numerous players have had ‘shockers’, especially these last few matches when we got beat.

At Man City we were really good and created more chances than I have ever seen NUFC previously do at The Etihad for a long long time. Yes the finishing let us down but that doesn’t equal loads of players supposedly having shockers.

Play like we did on Saturday and Newcastle will win plenty of matches between now and the end of the season.

JT

