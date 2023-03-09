Opinion

Just another one of those Manchester City fans here…

I was interested to read your article after Saturday’s match, with comments from Manchester City fans (‘Manchester City fans reflecting on their win over Newcastle United’).

You looked pretty impressive to be honest.

Foden put us ahead but your passing was good, your commitment was good, and we really struggled to get a real foothold in the game up to that point.

In fact, the only thing that really let you down all game was your finishing.

I think the Foden goal steadied and gave confidence to City, and we were starting to play a bit ourselves.

Even then you missed an excellent second half chance and we really needed that second goal from Bernardo Silva to make the game comfortable.

We couldn’t really have argued if you had got a point.

I guess that’s football for you though.

As we know from games ourselves, sometimes you can be the more threatening side and lose.

