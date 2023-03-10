News

Julen Lopetegui speaks well of Eddie Howe, Sir Bobby Robson and Newcastle United ahead of Sunday

Julen Lopetegui has been talking ahead of Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

The Wolves boss speaking highly of both Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

Julen Lopetegui also fondly remembering Sir Bobby Robson, who managed him when he was a player at Barcelona.

Julen Lopetegui, speaking ahead of Wolves playing at Newcastle United:

“I think we will play against one of the stronger teams in the Premier League.

“They have a fantastic squad.

“Newcastle have very good players, top players, a very good coach.

“They play with one very clear style, with and without the ball.

“I love to see them.

“I feel they have been one of the best in the Premier League [this season].

“They are ready to fight for the Champions League [places].

“But in the same way, we are going to go there with ambition.

“We are thinking we are able to compete with them, to beat them.

“This is our aim but it is going to be a hard match, a very exciting match I think.”

Julen Lopetegui on Sir Bobby Robson:

“I was very lucky because Bobby [Robson] was my manager at Barcelona, with Mourinho helping him.

“He was one of the best coaches in the history of England.

“He was a fantastic man and I have good memories of him.”

Julen Lopetegui on Diego Costa:

“Diego Costa will be out.

“He suffered an injury in the last match.

“Fortunately it is not a severe injury but he will be out for, I don’t know, for maybe two, three or four weeks.”

