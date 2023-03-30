Opinion

Jonjo Shelvey comments undoubtedly linked to Scott McTominay views – Hilarious

After seven years at St James’ Park, Jonjo Shelvey made the move to Nottingham Forest in January.

In January 2016 the midfielder had been the key mid-season Mike Ashley / Steve McClaren signing to keep relegation fighting Newcastle United up, an England international who instantly became NUFC’s highest paid player.

In that second half of the 2015/16 Premier League season, Jonjo Shelvey contributed zero goals and three assists as Newcastle United went down for a second time under Mike Ashley, only six PL seasons after the first Ashley demotion.

When it came to Jonjo Shelvey leaving Newcastle United after seven years, I was ‘interested’ to read the comments. I had to keep checking that they were talking about the same player I was!!!

Apparently Newcastle fans were losing a great servant to the club, a quality player, someone who had given everything for the shirt, a class committed midfielder who we were gutted to lose.

I laughed out loud.

What I saw / had seen was a Jonjo Shelvey who had been Newcastle United’s best paid player (widely reported to be on £4m a year – £80,000 a week) for almost all of his time at St James’ Park, until Kieran Trippier signed in January 2022, but a player who had given so little back in return.

I remember thinking he looked decent in his first two NUFC home matches, Newcastle won 2-1 against West Ham and then 1-0 against West Brom BUT after that it was all downhill that season. I saw a lazy player who strolled around as Newcastle United went down.

Indeed, Rafa Benitez didn’t take long at all to weigh up Jonjo Shelvey (and others…).

The midfielder started in Rafa’s first four matches, three defeats and a draw, then Jonjo Shelvey was dropped for the rest of the season. In the last six games there was a remarkable change…Newcastle United were far more competitive, energetic and…successful. Undefeated in the final half dozen, Rafa’s team won three and drew three and lost none, hammered Tottenham 5-1, drew with Man City and Liverpool (after going 2-0 down at Anfield). As we all know, if Ashley hadn’t delayed on McClaren and brought in Rafa Benitez even a few matches earlier than with ten to go, NUFC wouldn’t have got relegated.

Jonjo Shelvey was a flat track bully, when Newcastle dropped into the Championship he scored five goals and got five assists.

In the next five and a half years in the Premier League he would score 11 goals and get 10 assists, basically averaging around two of each every PL season. Remember, he was Newcastle’s best paid player for almost all of this time and the team’s playmaker.

Ironically, it was Jonjo Shelvey’s best form at Newcastle United that really damned him for me.

In my opinion, he played really well and justified his massive wages (by Mike Ashley standards) in maybe 20 or so Newcastle Premier League matches in the seven years he was on Tyneside. These came in two or three brief flurries.

The most notable of those was for maybe eight to ten matches in the closing stages of the 2017/18 season, he looked quite literally a different player. Running all over the pitch, even sprinting! He was really effective and he and Mohamed Diame looked a great partnership. That form in 2018 saw Newcastle win against the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea, on that form he honestly deserved to be in the England squad that went to the 2018 World Cup, but didn’t.

However, as I say, that brief eight to ten flurry of really good performances is what really damned Jonjo Shelvey, because the big question of course is, why wasn’t he doing this the rest of his time at St James’ Park?

Rafa Benitez had clearly made his mind up very quickly the next season, after 3 November 2018, Jonjo Shelvey only got two more Premier League starts that season. Maybe no coincidence but…the final 26 games of that 2018/19 season Newcastle United had the eighth best form of all PL clubs and in the final 16 PL games, the fifth best form and scored the fifth highest number of goals.

The rest is history. Mike Ashley forced Rafa Benitez out at the end of that season, instead of on his way out of the club under Rafa, Jonjo Shelvey became Steve Bruce’s main man, for the midfielder he was living the dream, the Steve Bruce training regime (when they weren’t given days off…) and a chance to get the golf handicap really heading in the right direction. Instead of on his way out of the club, a new contract for Jonjo Shelvey and happy days (for him).

Fast forwarding to January 2023 and Jonjo Shelvey on the move once again to save another club from relegation…

Steve Cooper bringing his recruitment since promotion last summer up to 30 signings.

In the four Premier League matches immediately before Jonjo Shelvey made his debut for them, Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Southampton and then beat Leicester 2-0 at home, this was followed by a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth and a 1-0 win over Leeds.

Jonjo Shelvey has now played in all six of the Premier League matches that followed.

Shelvey coming on as a sub in the 2-0 defeat to Fulham, then starting the next five. Those results have been draws against Man City (1-1) and Everton (2-2) and defeats against West Ham (0-4), Tottenham (1-3) and Newcastle United (1-2).

I am not saying the downturn in results is all down to Jonjo Shelvey BUT I have to say that after that watching that last NUFC match before the international break…

The contrast between the Newcastle midfielders and Shelvey was stark. Running rings around him doesn’t quite do it justice and the fact it took so long for the referee to finally book Jonjo Shelvey, simply summed up just what a shocker ref Tierney had. The repetitive cynical fouls on Bruno as Shelvey was left chasing shadows were a disgrace.

Fans of both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had the perfect chance to see what they had lost / gained.

I must admit that I wasn’t a fan of Jonjo Shelvey and was more than happy to see him go out the door.

Maybe best to sum it up via these comments from the Nottingham Forest fans after that defeat to Newcastle United 13 days ago…

‘I think the more we see of Jonjo Shelvey the more likely we are to go down.’

‘Traffic cones move around better than Jonjo Shelvey.’

‘Like many others, I’m baffled why he’s in the team. Why he was even signed.

He’s worse than a passenger, he’s a danger who guarantees the opposition will get plenty of set pieces around our box… and he’s one of the slowest players I’ve ever seen…’

‘I hate piling on players but he shouldn’t start again this season

Slow, a foul machine and is adding nothing going forward.’

‘Unfortunately, he‘s about as mobile as Davros, which kind of limits his ability to affect games.’

‘It looks like his legs have gone, he’s immobile.’

‘Looked like he was still a Newcastle player last night.

A slow, ponderous, ineffective liability.’

‘His defending, especially in our box, is absolutely criminal.

‘A luxury player that we cannot afford to start game after game. Really poor off the ball, slows down the entire team when we are in possession by being slow to decide whether to pass it back to our defence or wind up his cross field punts that are so predictable and easy to defend for any team in the league.’

‘With regards to Shelvey’s legs, hopefully Cooper can channel the spirit of Douglas Bader (who was somehow infinitely more mobile).’

Which now brings me, at last, to Scott McTominay.

I have found it astonishing the negativity from many Newcastle United fans towards the idea of Eddie Howe signing the Man U midfielder.

He is no world beater BUT he is a very hard working midfielder who can help other better quality players to really excel, you know, like a Bruno, the proper one that is, not the Old Trafford one.

McTominay has played loads of games for Man Utd in the Premier League and in Europe, has also played loads for his country, gives it everything, runs all over the place. To me, he looks like a real Eddie Howe player.

Every team needs a balance of workers and flair, Newcastle United have that, but need more numbers of both.

Scott McTominay would be countless levels above the strolling (at best!) Jonjo Shelvey.

Yet I definitely get the impression that many of those Newcastle United fans who were so upset to lose Jonjo Shelvey and claiming what a big loss he would be, are the exact same people claiming Scott McTominay would be such a rubbish signing.

McTominay was first choice at Man U the last few seasons and simply Erik ten Hag prefers other players, so there is undoubtedly a chance this summer for another Premier League club to pick up the midfielder for a decent price, not cheap, but good value.

Newcastle United don’t have anybody who is a natural defensive holding midfielder and Bruno is having to play there, rather than further forward where he could be even more effective.

I will have confidence in any Eddie Howe signing, particularly when for me, he is currently on a success rate of eight from eight, with fans still yet to see what Anthony Gordon can do, which I am sure will make it nine from nine (this is on top of the far lower spending on players such as Ashby and Kuol who aren’t in the NUFC first team squad yet) in time.

