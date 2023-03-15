News

Jonjo Shelvey can’t believe the atmosphere and now realises how big a club Nottingham Forest are

Jonjo Shelvey made it 30 players who have signed for Nottingham Forest since their promotion less than a year ago.

The midfielder a relatively surprise NUFC departure late in the January transfer window.

Jonjo Shelvey leaving Newcastle United on a permanent deal, seven years after arriving at St James’ Park.

The midfielder has been talking about his new club and what he has discovered since arriving at the City Ground…

Jonjo Shelvey speaking to the official Forest club site (ahead of their defeat to Spurs at the weekend) – 10 March 2023:

“There is such a good team spirit here.

“That’s very hard to find when such a lot of players have signed for a football club.

“It’s hard to put so many new faces into a dressing room and expect them to gel, but everyone’s been spot on with me personally.

“You can feel the team spirit, even the lads who are not involved or injured are here on a matchday and speak in the dressing room. The team spirit here is fantastic.”

“Until I came here, I didn’t realise how loud the ground can be. The atmosphere is electric, even when you go out to warm up it gets you right in the mood for the game.

“I know what the club has won in the past but I’m probably too young to understand the history in terms of where it has been, but my Dad is the one who said to me ‘you don’t realise how big of a club Forest is.’

“You only have to walk around the city and the people remind you how big of a club it is, the pictures that are hung up on the walls at the training ground, the atmosphere here on a matchday, it makes you realise how big of a club it is.”

I am not questioning anything that Jonjo Shelvey is saying BUT I don’t think I have ever seen a new signing saying anything except positive things about their new club.

Ahead of Jonjo Shelvey making his debut, Nottingham Forest went on a great run, picking up 10 points in four crucial matches against relegation rivals. Drawing against Bournemouth and getting wins over Southampton, Leeds and Leicester.

Shelvey made his debut in the early February defeat at Fulham (2-0), then he’s started the next four, defeats to West Ham (4-0) and Spurs (3-1), as well as draws against Everton (2-2) and Man City (1-1, sub Chris Wood with a very late equaliser!).

Only two points from a possible fifteen has put Nottingham Forest right back into the relegation struggle:

Only two points above the drop zone, Jonjo Shelvey now set for a swift reunion with Newcastle United on Friday night.

