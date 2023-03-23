News

Jon Dahl Tomasson namechecks Newcastle United fans in big end of season push

Jon Dahl Tomasson was right player wrong time, when arriving at Newcastle United in summer 1997.

Looking great in pre-season playing in and around Alan Shearer, they looked a promising partnership.

Then Alan Shearer got injured, Les Ferdinand had already agreed to Spurs, so a then 20 year old Jon Dahl Tomasson kicked off the season playing alongside the unpredictable Tino Asprilla, who then left midway through that 1997/98 season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson only lasted that one disappointing season but then in the rest of his career, showed what a class player he was, particularly when turning out for AC Milan.

Now in his first season of management in England, the Dane is showing great promise again.

Blackburn are now fifth, with a game in hand and four points ahead of the seventh club just outside the play-offs in the Championship. Whilst with nine games to go, they are nine points and a game in hand behind Sheffield United in the second automatic promotion spot.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has called on Blackburn Rovers fans to play their part and replicate what their manager experienced when playing for Newcastle United, Feyenoord and AC Milan.

The Blackburn manager wanting a repeat for this season of the atmosphere earlier this month when winning 1-0 against Sheffield United at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers have five of their remaining nine Championship matches in front of their own fans. With only Burnley have a better home record than Blackburn this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson may have had a disappointing season on the pitch overall at Newcastle United BUT he played in one of the greatest wins with one of the best atmospheres ever at St James’ Park, in the 3-2 win over Barcelona.

Jon Dahl Tomasson talking about Blackburn fans and the end of season promotion push to Lancs Live:

“We need that feeling.

“It was an amazing atmosphere [when winning at home against Sheffield United in early March].

“We need that passion and noise.

“It was brilliant, the passion and energy went from the crowd to the players and the players to the crowd.

“I know that when you play, I played for Newcastle, Milan, Feyenoord in Holland, great crowds.

“If you can get that togetherness, it will bring points to the table.

“We need all the help in those home games.

“That atmosphere against Sheffield United was unbelievable, we need all the help in the world.”

