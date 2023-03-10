Opinion

John Carver – We don’t want to let it slip now

John Carver has urged Newcastle United on, saying a top place is still on.

Eddie Howe’s side have slipped to sixth, with Tottenham now fourth and Liverpool fifth.

However, as John Carver points out, if Newcastle win their game(s) in hand over Tottenham (and Liverpool), then they would be in a Champions League place.

It is a very winnable match up next at home to Wolves and John Carver declaring ‘We have a chance now to get Champions League and we don’t want to let it slip now’ ahead of Sunday’s game.

John Carver was number two to Sir Bobby Robson during the Champions League adventures that ran alongside Premier League finishes of third, fourth and fifth, plus of course that so unlucky UEFA Cup campaign when Jonathan Woodgate was injured for the second leg, as Drogba scored twice and Marseille reached the final instead of Newcastle United.

Warning Newcastle United of the potential impact that finishing outside top four but still getting a place in another European competition might bring, John Carver points to the problems the likes of West Ham are currently having.

Champions League football brings extra big demands BUT also big cash and added attraction to new signings.

Whilst the Europa League (and Conference) brings arguably even greater demands BUT not the Champions League big money.

John Carver talking to the Chronicle about Newcastle United and their 14 game run-in to the end of this Premier League season:

“We have a chance now to get Champions League and we don’t want to let it slip now.

“The worst scenario is Europa [League] but we still have a chance of the Champions League because of the games in hand over Tottenham.

“We can’t give up and say whatever happens it’s a great season.

“It’s a great season yes but it can be topped off by qualifying for the Champions League.

“The stakes have been raised and the expectations have been raised within the season. That is always going to come with the success we’ve had, that always happens at the club when the bar is raised. We have seen it with Sir Bobby even when we finished fourth, third and fifth before he left the club in 2004.”

“The big difference between qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League, or even the recently introduced Conference League are vast. It’s work-load, travel and time between games.

“Of course, you have to be positive about getting into Europe. But the Champions League means playing on Tuesday or Wednesday and getting back in better time to prepare for the weekend.

“People might not think it, but even one extra full training session makes the world of difference in the Premier League. The Europa League doesn’t allow that really.

“The majority of teams struggle after the Europa League. Look at West Ham. They are struggling this season after reaching the semi-finals last season.

“This season they are shackled with the Conference League and are struggling again. It’s down to the amount of football you play is different and you need the squad to deal with it.”

“When it comes to Europe there is only one competition you want to be in – the Champions League. I’ve experience the full training schedules of seasons in both competitions.

“Getting back from a Champions League game on the Tuesday night or Wednesday night means you at least have Thursday and Friday to go at. Getting back in the small hours of Friday with just a recovery session for a Sunday game is one of the toughest challenges you can ask for, and that’s before you start taking knocks and injuries into account.

“Recovery time is everything.”

