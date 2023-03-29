Opinion

Joelinton warned of potential third ban that would see him miss final Premier League matches

Joelinton is coming back from suspension.

The Brazilian midfielder back in Eddie Howe’s squad to face Manchester United.

Joelinton having missed the wins over Wolves and Forest due to a two match ban.

That was due to picking up 10 yellow cards in the first 32 NUFC PL matches of the season.

This followed an earlier one match ban when picking up five yellow cards in the opening 19 PL games of the season.

Joelinton needs to tread carefully, as the last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without key players in these remaining 12 Premier League matches that will decide Newcastle’s season.

This is how things currently look after 26 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards in the Premier League:

10 Joelinton

5 Kieran Trippier

4 Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Bruno, Jamaal Lascelles

3 Callum Wilson, Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron

1 Sven Botman, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Gordon, Joe Willock, Alexander Isak

Joelinton is on a warning, as with 10 yellow cards in 21 Premier League starts so far this season, if he continued that average for the rest of the season, he would end up with another suspension.

We all love him BUT a yellow card every other start is a bit much.

Ironically, Newcastle United have won all three PL games when Joelinton has been suspended – at home to Wolves and away at Southampton and Forest.

Safe to say though that Eddie Howe will certainly NOT want to see his team walking out at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season without Joelinton, if they need to get a point or more to secure Champions League football.

Bottom line is that if Joelinton does get another five yellows this season then it will trigger yet another ban, this time three matches.

We all know he is now our midfield enforcer BUT at times he has picked up daft yellow cards as well, not just for overly physical ‘challenges’ on the opposition.

A ban could be decisive in these final games of the season and you also have the danger of Joelinton potentially missing the opening of the 2023/24 season, as any ban for getting 15 yellow cards this season would carry over.

Keep on getting stuck in Joelinton BUT tread carefully and no really daft yellows either for dissent etc.

