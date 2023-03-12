Opinion

Jeff Stelling asks – What if Newcastle United don’t get Europe at all?

Jeff Stelling has been talking about Newcastle United.

The Sky Sports man raising the European question ahead of today’s big match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side taking on Wolves in Sunday’s 4.30pm kick-off.

Jeff Stelling talking to Kris Boyd on Sky Sports – 11 March 2023:

Jeff Stelling:

“You are talking about Champions League but the concern now, is not just Newcastle United may not get Champions League, they may not get Europe at all.

“How would that be perceived?”

Kris Boyd:

“The positivity off the back of getting to the cup final.

“I think we were all not really expecting Newcastle United…the acceleration of their improvement has been unbelievable.

“But you’re now looking at it from the point of view of Eddie Howe coming in and has done fantastic but now going to be judged on your signings.

“They spent a lot of money on Anthony Gordon, there will be more recruits coming in the summer.

“You get the feeling it is going to be a big six or seven months for Newcastle and Eddie Howe, in terms of how they finish the season, how the summer goes in terms of recruitment, then the start of next season.

“The acceleration of how well the club has done, they are going to be under massive pressure.

“The Newcastle fans have waited a long, long time for success, that wait goes on after the disappointment of the League Cup final.

“You get the feeling now they ae going to have to finish the season strong because of the standards they have set themselves.

“Isak came in at the start of the season and it has not really happened for him.

“Botman I think was a really good signing, he has been excellent.

“But you look at it now and there has been a drop-off in Callum Wilson.

“Players are going to have to step up and start producing again.”

This does now feel like a real key part of the season.

As Kris Boyd says, Eddie Howe and his players have set ‘standards’ this season and this is how the remaining 14 matches will be measured.

Man City won with a late goal at Palace on Saturday and it is between them and Arsenal for the title.

However, defeats for Liverpool and Brentford went in Newcastle’s favour, along with only a draw for Brighton at Leeds after the Seagulls led twice.

Spurs won at home as expected against Forest, whilst Chelsea got a win at Leicester, leaving the Premier League looking like this on Sunday morning:

As you can see, it is still very much in Newcastle United’s hands.

A win today against Wolves would take Newcastle into fifth, two points ahead of Liverpool and a game in hand, four points behind Spurs with two games in hand.

Man U take on Southampton and if the Saints got anything at Old Trafford, they could also be dragged back into the fight with those behind, Newcastle currently eight points adrift of Erik ten Hag’s side but NUFC with a game in hand.

Wins against Wolves today and at Forest on Friday, would put Eddie Howe’s team in a really strong position once again, heading into the international break.

They just have to now go and do it on the pitch, if Newcastle United can pick up the winning thread again then I think with the inconsistency showing amongst our rivals, NUFC can still get top four.

