News

Janne Andersson defends Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak returned to action with Sweden after a nine months break, partly through injury.

Hopes high in Sweden that after the last gasp failure against Poland in the play-off to play at the Qatar World Cup, March 2023 would be an uplifting experience.

However, instead it was a chastening start to group qualifying for the 2024 Euros, a 3-0 home hammering by Belgium.

The Swedish media keen to find scapegoats and at the press conference ahead of tonight’s Sweden home match against Azerbaijan, the Sweden Head Coach Janne Andersson defending Alexander Isak, as quoted by Atfonbladet:

“I think the expression failure [where Alexander Isak is concerned] is quite harsh to talk about based on how it was on Friday.

“If he played 20 matches in a row in the Premier League and did well, we could probably raise the demands on him.

“But where he comes from now, he is not one hundred percent match-wise.

“He has played two matches now where he has scored a great headed goal in one and a fantastic volley finish in the other.

“But overall, if you look at playing time backwards, we probably shouldn’t put that pressure on him right now.

“But I have high hopes that “Alex”, if he is whole and healthy, will be able to be a supporter in the national team.”

Part of the positivity for Sweden ahead of that Belgium game, came via the form and three goals that Alexander Isak scored in the most recent two Newcastle United games / wins.

However, he was starved of service in the Belgium match AND the big shortcomings were at the back, terrible defending assisting the away side and Romelu Lukaku’s hat-trick (it was 2-0 when Alexander Isak was subbed).

It is a must win for Sweden tonight in their second group qualifier, this time against Azerbaijan.

