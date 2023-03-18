Opinion

Jackie Milburn and Ferenc Puskas on the St James’ Park pitch – I was there!

Where were you when…?

You know that sometimes you hear a song and it transports your memory to a specific time in your life associated with it? Or when a chance remark from someone can do just the same kind of thing?

I find memories of events at Newcastle United seem to hang a timeline on periods in my life.

Special memory of 1967

At 15 years old and mad about NUFC and playing rugby, I was blessed to attend the Jackie Milburn Testimonial at St James’ Park.

I actually got to see Wor Jackie on the football pitch a decade after his last game for us. To see the most legendary player in our club’s history was beyond belief. Marry that to also seeing possibly, in my opinion, the most gifted footballer of all time, Ferenc Puskas.

It was an evening of pure celebration and good feeling.

Just seeing Wor Jackie on the pitch in black and white gave me goosebumps. However, despite all the adoration for Jackie and enjoyment of each of the other players doing their trademark things, I was gobsmacked seeing a very roundly overweight, pot bellied little fella who hardly moved outside of the centre circle (if indeed he did) accepting the ball as though he had glue on his boots then spraying inch perfect passes of all types, lengths and spins to all parts of the pitch with seemingly no effort whatsoever.

It left me wondering if I had just seen the equivalent of a retired Superman. I don’t know if he was because I had never seen him play for real (or for Real) but it left me with the belief that I had seen probably the greatest of all time in world football and also the greatest centre forward of all time of NUFC on the same night.

I knew it was special at the time but to now have this memory of especially these two historic icons of the game warms the cockles in spades. I just read an old article about Jackie. Did you know he had an HGV licence as well and sometimes drove the team bus on outings? What a guy!

Puskas, so the records state, scored 806 goals in 793 official first level games. Not as a goal hanger but as inside forward (as we’d call it now), midfield and sometimes centre forward and was part of the Hungarian Magyars who completely changed the nature of how football was played in his day.

To be numbered amongst the 45,000 or so who saw them both together makes me feel very special.

A Word About The Mag

It is clear and obvious to regular readers of The Mag that we have arguably the best independent fans forum. The breadth of coverage of what’s going on and the freedom to express differing views of our club and team is admirable and good for us all.

More than this though, much more, I have discovered in the readership and contributors.

I cannot put into words the feelings you have stirred in me with your messages and letters of support.

What can I say? I never expected what is coming through the post (Many thanks to The Editor for inviting a number of regular contributors to drop me a line through the old fashioned letterbox). I only wanted to try to give a positive message in that first article I did for The Mag and the subsequent ones have been fun and a joy for me to do. I truly am touched by the letters and the great support. I shall try to respond to each of them as soon as I am able. The world is clearly better than I had thought with so many good and kind folk in it…..all Geordies of course!

This is helping my buoyancy and good feelings. It’s certainly keeping my eyeballs moist!

I have, for many reasons, lived away from the one place I truly feel at home but for the first time in many years it feels like I am once again surrounded by the best people in the world, Geordies.

Bless all of you and thank you for bringing this lad back home here in The Mag.

I don’t know if this will be included in my post but I feel the need to say that my own experience of submitting articles goes far beyond what I expected, not only in very minor but sensitive editing making my own writing better, but also in the humanity and care in communicating with them and their support and kindness to me in what are sometimes difficult circumstances.

So keep reading and supporting The Mag. It’s run by good people who are, like you and me, Black and White through and through.

Gawd bless ya arl.

