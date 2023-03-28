Opinion

It has to be a trophy doesn’t it. How much longer can we wait?

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Greg McPeake.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or a Carabao Cup trophy?

Would love a bigger ground so me and my son (and family) could attend more live Newcastle United games but I have never seen us win anything.

What would now count as success for you in the next five years for NUFC?

Trophies!

Plus a stable club doing the business in the correct manner, being the best that they can be, for all Newcastle supporters.

How important does this upcoming Man U match feel, compared to other big/important NUFC matches of recent times?

I have said all along that I hate Man U for everything they stand for and their horrible support.

Our last victory, the Matty Longstaff goal I played over and over on the interactive whiteboard in my workshop while all the glory hunting youngsters shook their heads (Previously I had played on the big screen the Matt Ritchie goal, as seen on Youtube, filmed by someone who was only a few seats away from where I was in the Leazes). A learning experience for the youngsters.

How important? Well, when we win, I am off work for two weeks and will have the winning imagery ready to roll on the big screen the day I start back.

The three NUFC players, in order of preference, you would most like to see stay fit and available for all the remaining 12 matches?

Early in the season I thought it was imperative that Callum Wilson stayed fit. Isak is the man we need to lead the front line based on recent performances.

Bruno for all the obvious reasons is talismanic and at the back Nick Pope. Hopefully he is over his wobble with Liverpool and Wolves and will be back to his best.

Which three PL clubs do you think will be relegated?

It could be any three from the bottom nine teams.

It looks like Southampton and Bournemouth will need a miracle to escape the drop but you never know.

The last place could go to the wire but from a personal view I would love to see Everton go down. FFP may play a part but seeing their stadium Bramley-Moore Dock opening in the Championship would be most amusing. Great article in the Athletic last October about John Bramley-Moore and his massive involvement in the slave trade. Worth a read.

At the end of the season when reflect on how the season has gone, how important (or not) do you think these late wins over Wolves and Forest will prove to be?

These two games were essential wins after the series of results prior to them to get us back on track, though the poor results were not reflective of the way that we played.

We needed the wins to maintain our league position and keep the confidence up in the squad. Loved the Forest win, winning in added time. Shows how far we have come, especially after having Anderson’s perfect goal chalked off by utter nonsense.

Predict win, lose or draw for the remaining 12 matches – Man U home, West Ham away, Brentford away, Villa away, Spurs home, Everton away, Southampton home, Arsenal home, Leeds away, Leicester home, Chelsea away, Brighton home.

Every game we go into I believe we can win.

Every game I expect to lose.

Have had that mentality since my earliest days of watching Newcastle United.

Trying to instil the same mentality in my son, so we maintain our humility when we start winning everything. If I could predict the future, I would be a rich man.

Six wins, four draws and a couple of defeats is not impossible looking at the opposition and will do me.

If needing a win in final home game v Leicester to guarantee top four, what would your Newcastle eleven be?

I read a lot on The Mag (especially in the comments) where there are masses of opinions of who should play, who should be dropped, what tactics should be employed etc. etc.

I have never played professional football and my knowledge of football is of the football terrace and boozer afterwards. Ask me about inner city education and I can give you an experts view after thirty years on the front line.

I am quite happy to trust Eddie as he is obviously the expert as proved by results. If he gets it wrong it’s on his head. I believe he will get it right and select the best team for the job.

If needing a point at Chelsea in very final game of the season to get top four, would your team be same as the one above, or if not, what changes?

As above. I remember Man U supporters releasing a video some twenty plus years ago criticising Alex Ferguson’s team selection for being boring, even though winning trophies. God forbid any of our support would stoop so low.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

Already forgotten. Time to move on.

Our time is coming when we can wipe the smug look off the faces of all those glory hunters. The cup final was a stepping stone.

Momentum is building and I am absolutely convinced it is simply a matter of time before the trophies come.

