Opinion

Isn’t life just bloody marvellous sometimes

What a wonderful last six days it has been as a Newcastle United fan.

Two wins against Wolves and Forest is what we were all hoping for and this terrific team, who never stop going until the final whistle of every game, were never in the mood to let anyone down at the City Ground last night.

After going a goal down against the run of play to an excellent finish by Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis, not one Newcastle United head dropped, and we were rewarded when our very own £63m Rolls Royce Alexander Isak, pirouetted and caressed the ball into the Forest net on the stroke of half-time.

From that point I was never in any doubt that there would be anything other than another dressing room photo of Eddie and the Hotrods, smilingly doing ‘Anything they wanna do’.

To get the winner from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time just added to the intensity and drama.

I was wondering what Kieran Trippier was up to, winding the Forest keeper Keylor Navas up, before it all made sense when ‘Alexander the Great’ stepped up to leave the Forest custodian totally flat footed.

Of course, the game wouldn’t have been the same without yet another earlier VAR controversy, Elliot Anderson having his first goal for the Toon wrongfully chalked off.

The team looked silkily smooth at times last night and have picked a superb time in the season to regain their form.

After the endeavors and toil of the last few months, the squad now has a deserved warm weather break coming up to recharge their batteries in anticipation for the last twelve League games of the season.

First up will be a revenge mission at St James’ Park against our Carabao Cup conquerors Manchester United.

They currently sit third in the EPL and we will have the opportunity to leapfrog them with a win in just over a fortnight’s time.

It really is all to play for and still in our hands. We play four of the current Premier League top seven at home and oh how I envy the lucky people who will be at those games.

I can’t help but now dream that my/our club Newcastle United are heading to a wondrous place, that we never ever thought would become a reality again in most of our lifetimes.

After a good St Patrick’s day gargle yesterday before watching the match, I still clambered out of bed at 2am this morning to write this article after only a few hours kip.

That’s because I’m literally buzzing with excitement again at Newcastle United’s prospects.

It’s onwards and hopefully upwards from now on and we can also do our utmost to help push our great club as high up this Premier League table as possible this season.

Lets have no more negative talk because we are all in this together.

It’s better to get prepared for the time of our lives, rather than dwell on January transfer windows, Cup Final defeat and so-called lost opportunities.

I’ve been telling anybody that has been willing to listen for the last year and a bit, that Newcastle United are heading for the very top.

That inevitably is also going to make a lot of very jealous people even more sad.

But isn’t life just bloody marvellous sometimes!

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

