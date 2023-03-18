Opinion

I have now done a complete u-turn on Newcastle United and Premier League top four

Just as Newcastle United fans thought another game in which we dominated, was destined to end in stalemate, a moment of madness from Moussa Niakhate presented Alexander Isak with the chance to win it in added on time.

The ‘striker from Sweden’ didn’t disappoint, dispatching his spot kick with confidence and calmness, past a distinguished keeper who has three champions league medals on his CV.

Right from the outset Newcastle United set up to attack an opponent who hadn’t lost at home since mid-September and whether Liverpool and Chelsea are having poor seasons or not, for a newly promoted side to beat them both, is some scalp.

Forest, on the other hand, set up to stop us from playing.

Ayew took out Schar without any sanction from the hapless Paul Tierney.

Similarly, Shelvey tried to neutralise Bruno and wasn’t checked.

Other fouls came and went without a yellow card being brandished, until Emmanuel Dennis fouled ‘Wor Kieran’ midway through the first half.

In fact, whilst Forest were to rack up a total of five yellows, unbelievably, three were given after the 90th minute.

At half time we saw the introduction of Elliot Anderson, who was a menace from the off, so unfortunate not to claim his first senior goal after VAR intervened once again in baffling fashion.

The win was achieved without Big Joe. And Gordon. And Miggy.

I appreciate Murphy isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he did well and once again, little Joe and Longstaff ran tirelessly all night. Bruno had one of his best games in a while.

I previously argued the break for the Qatar World Cup came at the wrong time and although we recommenced our season with progression to the League Cup quarter finals, followed by a fantastic win at Leicester on Boxing Day, we have suffered a dip in form and of course, lost at Wembley.

This international break feels like it has come at the right time.

Our Brazilian duo aren’t on duty and neither is Wilson. It’s a pity Botman has at long last been selected by Van Gaal; from our own selfish perspective only of course, I’m sure everyone will wish him well when he joins up with his fellow countrymen.

So, the majority of the squad are off to Dubai for some warm weather training. We get back in the saddle with Man United at home on 2 April. That is a must win, not just to avenge the League Cup defeat, but because three points will put us above the Mancs in the league, something that didn’t look feasible only a couple of weeks ago. Can we beat them? Playing the Mancs without Casemiro, I definitely think so.

Looking at the run in, the feel good factor is back and our little wobble looks like it’s behind us.

We have some tough games, of that there’s no doubt.

Arsenal and Tottenham also have to come to SJP, but we got four points in north London, neither concern me unduly. Recall how we deprived Arsenal of champions league football last season?

Brentford and Villa away look like potential banana skins but we’re good enough to get at least four points from those two fixtures.

What price we go to Chelsea on the last day of the season needing something for a top four finish?

All season, I’ve been advocating that the League Cup, a trophy, is more important than Premier League top four. Sadly, the League Cup ship has sailed and so top four is our sole focus.

A cursory glance at how UEFA share the spoils would suggest getting through the group stage of the Champions League would generate 35m Euros from prize money. Whilst broadcast revenue and money from the ‘coefficient pool’ is difficult to gauge, I’ve seen estimates of around 55m Euros being earned by Spurs for their progression in this season’s competition to the round of 16.

That’s not to be sniffed at and with the FFP straitjacket, I’ve done a complete u-turn. Premier League top four matters.

And following much needed wins against Wolves and Forest, it’s not only in our sights, it’s actually in our hands.

HTL

