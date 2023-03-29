Opinion

How important is this Manchester United match compared to other big/important Newcastle United games of recent times?

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is GToon.

How important does this upcoming Manchester United match feel, compared to other big / important NUFC matches of recent times?

I think if we win it will be huge and we get the Geordie juggernaut rolling again.

If we lose then I’d be gutted and see it as just another big game failure like 95/96 but I think the team will get over it and keep on going.

Eddie has the lads grounded and focused.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

Trophy. The other will happen anyway.

What would now count as success for you in the next five years for NUFC?

I want to see us winning things, turning over the likes of LiVARpool home and away and taking the best players from other clubs like has happened to us for years.

I would say minimum of three trophies, European footy each year, a 65/70k ground and a team that plays attacking football from the first minute til the last, regardless of the opposition.

The three NUFC players, in order of preference, you would most like to see stay fit and available for all the remaining 12 matches?

The spine of the team needs to remain, so for that reason I’d go for Pope, Bruno – as everything goes through him, then Isak – as I reckon he’s hitting form just at the right time.

Which three PL clubs do you think will be relegated?

I think Southampton are down and I reckon they will be joined by their south coast mates Bournemouth.

Then I reckon Everton will finally have the season we are all hoping for and make up the third team. I think that Dyche could keep them up but I think the publicity and negativity surrounding the recent story about FFP will knock them off track.

At the end of the season when reflect on how the season has gone, how important (or not) do you think these late wins over Wolves and Forest will prove to be?

We had to win those games.

It was only six points but the reaffirming of belief within the group was worth a lot more.

We had been very unlucky and just couldn’t see where the next win would come from. Maybe that decision for Pope against Wolves was the start of a bit of luck for us.

Predict win, lose or draw for the remaining 12 matches….

Man U home win 2-0

West Ham away draw 1-1

Brentford away lose 2-0

Villa away win 3-1

Spurs home win 2-1

Everton away win 2-0

Southampton home win 2-0

Arsenal home draw 2-2

Leeds away draw 2-2

Leicester home win 4-0

Chelsea away lose 1-0

Brighton home draw 1-1

If needing a win in final home game v Leicester to guarantee top four, what would your Newcastle eleven be?

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joe7, Bruno, Little Joe, ASM, Gordon, Isak

If needing a point at Chelsea in very final game of the season to get top four, would your team be same as the one above, or if not, what changes?

No, I would keep the same team and give it a go.

I don’t agree with changing our team to combat the opponents. Stuff them.

Get at them from the start and make sure BDB is pumped up and ready for that little get they have up front.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

Fans were amazing as predicted and the score was as I expected.

Marginal VAR decision and a deflected goal. Could only happen to us. If ASM had scored then we would have won.

