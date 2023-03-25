News

How Australian media reacted to first Garang Koul goal for his country

Friday saw Garang Kuol score his first ever goal for Australia.

A 78th minute sub, six minutes later the 18 year old Newcastle United striker make it a 3-1 friendly win.

Australia playing the first of two friendlies against Ecuador and Garang Kuol hoping to potentially start the second of those friendlies, when the two teams meet again on Tuesday.

As for the Australian media, Fox Sports awarded Garang Kuol 8 out of 10 for his substitute appearance and first ever goal for his country, adding these comments:

“At just 18 years old he’s Australia’s fourth-youngest goalscorer … but he nearly managed to stuff it up from a metre out!

“First, there was a hint of offside, and second, he almost contrived to deflect the ball AWAY from goal.

“Nonetheless, Kuol is off the mark, and sparked fantastic celebration from teammates and the fans.

“Let’s hope it’s the first of many goals in the green and gold.

“Came on with fierce determination to change the game and did his job to perfection.

“He might be struggling in club-land, but this was the perfect tonic.”

The NUFC forward sweeping the ball home with his left foot for a very special moment.

GARANG KUOL 🇦🇺(2004) WITH HIS FIRST EVER SENIOR INTERNATIONAL GOAL FOR THE SOCCEROOS!!!#NUFCpic.twitter.com/Kvh8xMEToP — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 24, 2023

The perfect confidence boost as Garang Kuol has struggled for game time on loan at Hearts, only one start and 198 minutes on the pitch since his January move from St James’ Park.

This can only do the young striker the power of good and no doubt hoping to potentially start when Australia play Ecuador again on Tuesday.

Thursday 23 March

Italy 1 England 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub, coming on for Phil Foden directly after Luke Shaw was sent off with England leading 2-1 at the time.

The Newcastle United defender helping to get England over the line in a match that they threatened to throw away, when in reality they should have had it sewn up with Rice and Kane goals before half-time.

Poor defending by Harry Maguire allowing Italy to pull it back to 2-1 in the 56th minute.

San Marino 0 N Ireland 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis starting the match and putting in a very decent performance, albeit against poor opponents. The Newcastle United defender topping his display off with an excellent cross for Dion Charles to score his and Northern Ireland’s second goal. Jamal Lewis subbed off on 74 minutes and replaced by former NUFC defender Shane Ferguson.

Slovakia 0 Luxembourg 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Martin Dubravka starting and playing the full match, keeping a clean sheet in a match that Slovakia could and should have won.

Friday 24 March

Australia 3 Ecuador 1 Friendly

Garang Kuol introduced in the 78th minute off the bench with the score at 2-1.

The 18 year old Newcastle striker only taking six minutes to make it 3-1, with a left foot finish.

A special moment, his first ever international senior goal (watch it HERE) for Australia.

France 4 Holland 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in Monday’s game against Gibraltar.

Sweden 0 Belgium 3 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

A nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates. The Newcastle United striker starved of service and only one blocked shot in the second half to show for his efforts, as at the back the Sweden defence had a shocker. Lukaku scoring a hat-trick and Isak replaced by Ibrahimovic in the 73rd minute.

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in this game against Gibraltar) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

