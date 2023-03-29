Opinion

He should be the Newcastle United Vincent Kompany for years to come

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Paul Patterson.

Rate these Eddie Howe signings each out of 10 – Burn, Targett, Bruno, Isak, Pope, Botman, Trippier?

Dan Burn

“Big” Dan Burn has been excellent at left back and was an integral part of that system whereby when Trippier goes forward on the left, Burn shifts across and forms a back three with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

The plan has faded somewhat since the World Cup and it’s frustrating that he doesn’t get goals from set pieces but he’s been a great contributor in a defence that is STILL the best in the league by a mile. 8/10

Matt Targett

Unlucky that Burn has been so good and fitness issues haven’t helped.

He was good last season but needs a run of games at some point to see if it’s worth keeping him. I still think an orthodox attacking left back will be on the shopping list this summer. 6/10

Bruno Guimaraes

Where to start?

Outstanding most of the time.

Links defence and attack in a way that Jonjo Shelvey should have done but the difference is Bruno is a world above Shelvey.

Vision, creativity and clever, he’s one of only a few genuine World Class players that we have. Stick a defensive anchor in midfield next season and this guy get forward. He and the revitalised Joelinton are first on my teamsheet in midfield. 9/10

Aleksander Isak

Instant impact at Anfield and robbed of a second goal that day. Injury has disrupted his season but we’re finally seeing a World Class player in the making.

Callum Wilson’s finishing can always be trusted but his fitness can’t. In Isak, we have the complete forward. My rating might be a tad low but I’m suspecting that it’ll go up somewhat by the end of the season. 7/10

Nick Pope

Liverpool red card aside (What was he thinking?) he’s been reliable and dependable behind our back four.

He SHOULD be England number one but that doesn’t concern me.

Our business has been good since the takeover and Pope has been a snip. Best defence in the league? It’s a team game and our goalkeeper has played a vital part. 8/10

Sven Botman

Right. The thing is, there’s not very often you see a player and within five minutes you know what you have. The last time it happened was when we signed Jonathan Woodgate.

World class? You better bloody believe it. He has barely put a foot wrong. The partnership with Fabian Schar is terrific and he’s got “Captain” written all over him for me and should be our Vincent Kompany for years to come. 9/10

Kieran Trippier

The one that got the ball rolling.

He’s the 2022 version of Brian Kilcline. “Killer” was the first player to believe that Kevin Keegan could take the club somewhere under ambitious owners. Sound familiar? Kevin later said that he was one his best signings and the same must be said of Trippier.

He may be 32 and therefore not be around for too long but he’s been vital in pulling this club up by it’s bootlaces and his performances and leadership have given us a sound footing going forward. 9/10

Did you rate top four or winning Carabao Cup higher before Wembley and has that opinion changed at all now?

It depends on how far BEFORE the final you go back.

I’d rate top four this season as massive as it’s where all the top players want to be. The second we qualify for the final then absolutely you’d take the trophy.

Twist of fate has dealt us no trophy but a shot at the Champions League and I’m not entertaining anyone who says it’s “too soon” for us to be there. Get there and worry about that later.

Which three Premier League clubs would you like to see relegated this season out of the contenders and in which order?

If we’re saying that Aston Villa (in 11th and 11 points clear of 12th) are safe then anyone below them can feasibly go down.

Rather than say which sides I have a distaste for, I’ll merely go on which club will be ripe for picking off some decent players -West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

There are a few good players at West Ham and Leicester that we could snaffle. Could we get Declan Rice or go back for Lucas Paqueta? Some statement if we can. The James Maddison links don’t go away, although I’d prefer Youri Tielemans.

A cut price James Ward Prowse from Southampton? It’s food for thought in the summer transfer window.

Mind you, there could be a fire sale at Everton (not that they have anyone decent) and it would be funny if they went down.

How confident 1-100 are you of NUFC finishing top four this season?

I think it’s probably 50/50.

Tottenham are a mixed bag (and it’ll be interesting to see how Antonio Conte’s departure affects them) as are Manchester United. Liverpool also blow hot and cold, have beaten us twice yet still remain well below us. Ask me again after we play Man Utd and Spurs but I think the latter is the one we can realistically catch.

What would be your 11 to start against Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron only ones missing)?

Pope, Trippier, Burn, Schar, Botman, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Maximin, Isak

I’d play Gordon ahead of Murphy but it may be too soon for him to start.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

Firstly let me just state…I was in a pub in Newcastle and when we arrived it was just before kick off.

Now I knew Wor Flags were planning something special for Wembley but what we saw was unexpected, yet it shouldn’t have been. The TV cameras panned round the Newcastle end and the pub erupted with applause.

Then, as the camera turned to the Man United fans? NOTHING. They’d just turned up in their kits and bar the odd flag and banner – Nothing. The applause turned to wild laughter.

Add that to the scenes in Trafalgar Square in the 48 hours before and we know that those that were lucky to be there enjoyed the occasion.

We might not be able to match them on the pitch (yet!) but it was a massive 2-0 to the fans that day / weekend. The trophies will follow.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

Well I can’t imagine that a 70k capacity is realistic by the end of next season but the Carabao Cup certainly is, as was proven this season. The stadium DOES need expanding and I’d favour that over any move away.

What would now count as success for you in the next ten years for NUFC?

Listen. I’ve seen in the last 18 months, more hope, ambition and enjoyment than over 14 years of the ownership of the man that I shall not name.

Success? Obviously that elusive trophy will be high on anyone’s list but the fact we’re a competitive club satisfies me no end for the immediate future. However, mid to long-term it has to be Europe.

The best players aren’t going to come to Newcastle United if they aren’t playing European football and to add to that, it has to be Champions League. Those Tuesday / Wednesday nights against Barcelona, both Madrids, both Milans, Dortmund, Bayern Munich, I WANT those sides at St James’. I want our club to be talked about in the same breath as those clubs. Our fans and Wor Flags in Europe? It’s happening and it’s a perfect fit.

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on Saudi PIF led ownership of our club?

You or I as a fan can do nothing about the ownership, other than turn up and support the team.

Remember the mantra “Support the team, not the regime”. I do.

The new ownership has Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi front and centre and that’s where I’d like to keep focus.

It’s also wrong that Eddie Howe is often prodded for comment on political matters, yet he still handles the situation brilliantly. It’s all about the football for him and that’s the way it is with me.

It’s a very hypocritical world some live in, when they want to criticise some of our owners.

You can’t tell me that every owner up and down the country is squeaky clean. Look no further than the one we’ve just got rid of. The difference why he wasn’t criticised? He kept Newcastle United in check, so to speak. Newcastle United going nowhere is palatable for the top six, Newcastle United going places isn’t. Hence the reaction to the takeover.

I’ve mentioned this many, many times that the partnership of a western businesswoman, Jewish family and a muslim state’s investment fund should be lauded, even celebrated, in the current climate as a progressive and positive step, yet it gets no coverage whatsoever, NOTHING!

If the takeover had happened at any other club in London, Manchester or Liverpool, nobody would have raised an eyebrow. They would do exactly what we are doing, enjoying the ride.

Reaching a cup final was unexpected and the joy (despite the result) was a long time coming and with the promise of a new training ground, academy, possible stadium expansion, focus finally on the ladies team, the future is bright for all things Newcastle United. In real terms, the ownership haven’t put a foot wrong in 18 months. They have given us hope where there was once none.

And the final word goes to Eddie Howe- “I’m not here to just exist”.

Long may THAT collective attitude continue…

