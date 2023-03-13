News

Harry Redknapp selects these two Newcastle United stars

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at St James’ Park, as Newcastle United won 2-1 against Wolves.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these two Newcastle United stars…

Joe Willock:

“Joe Willock was brilliant against Wolves; he did a bit of everything.

“He got an assist, he put tackles in, he made some good runs with the ball, a top midfield performance!

“Joe is a fantastic athlete, and someone who I’ve always liked.”

Alexander Isak:

“I really like the look of Alexander Isak, he’s such a handful for defenders!

“He’s tall, quick and very good with the ball at his feet.

“I don’t see many weaknesses in his game and his header at the weekend was a great finish.

“Newcastle have had a difficult run recently, but if Isak can keep this form up, they still have a chance to finish in the top four.”

This is the full Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

