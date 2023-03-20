News

Harry Redknapp selects Newcastle United star once again

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at The City Ground, as Newcastle United won 2-1 against Nottingham Forest.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose Alexander Isak after the Nottingham Forest match…

Alexander Isak:

“It’s been an injury interrupted season for Alexander Isak, but he always impresses me.

“I thought his [first] goal against Forest was superb.

“That was such a natural, striker’s finish.

“I think this lad has all the tools to become one of the very best.”

It is actually only a week since Harry Redknapp last selected Alexander Isak, after his performance and goal against Wolves, when he commented:

“I really like the look of Alexander Isak, he’s such a handful for defenders!

“He’s tall, quick and very good with the ball at his feet.

“I don’t see many weaknesses in his game and his header at the weekend was a great finish.

“Newcastle have had a difficult run recently, but if Isak can keep this form up, they still have a chance to finish in the top four.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

(Match Report – Hooters on London Road provides a perfect halfway house between the City Ground and Nottingham centre – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Go HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Ready HERE)

(Watch official Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – Goals, excitement, controversy)

(Official Newcastle United injury update following Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(Good morning Tyneside! Just look at that Premier League table now…Read HERE)

(Gary Neville tackles the controversy after Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

