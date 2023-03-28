Opinion

Half a dozen Newcastle United players undroppable – Another 10-12 I’d keep in the squad

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Davey Hat-Trick.

The three NUFC players, in order of preference, you would most like to see stay fit and available for all the remaining 12 matches?

Bruno

Botman

Isak

I think there are half a dozen Newcastle United players that are undroppable, another 10 or 12 that I’d keep in the squad for next season, and some remaining deadwood we need to get rid of.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

70,000 seats. They should make all stadiums 70,000, so we get 20,000 away tickets.

What would now count as success for you in the next five years for NUFC?

A squad of players we can interchange without diminishing its effect.

Eddie Howe and team at the helm.

A 70,000+ SJP.

A trophy of some description and three European qualifications (preferably not for the ‘FA Vase’ one, where we’re playing postmen and shepherds in the permafrost).

Which three PL clubs do you think will be relegated?

For the first time in ages, I’m not really looking at the bottom end of the table, but Southampton, Bournemouth and Forest would be my bets.

I’ll curse West Ham and Everton with the ‘too good to go down’ handle.

At the end of the season when reflect on how the season has gone, how important (or not) do you think these late wins over Wolves and Forest will prove to be?

The Forest win was one I’d given up on and I was euphoric when it came.

If the squad felt half as good as I did, then they’ll be more than eager to get stuck in to the red s….

Those two points at the death will have given the mindset a boost, as well as the points total.

Predict win, lose or draw for the remaining 12 matches.

Ha! OK, but I would never put a penny on any of my predictions…

Manure (h) W

West Ham (a) W

Brentford (a) D

Villa (a) D

Spurs (h) W

Everton (a) W

Saints (h) W

Arsenal (h) D

Leeds (a) W

Leicester (h) W

Chelsea (a) L

Brighton (h) D

I think we are as good as all of those teams and I still think Arsenal’s bubble will burst.

Chelsea are completely unpredictable – it would shock no one if we lost 3-0. It would shock no one if we won 3-0.

If needing a win in final home game v Leicester to guarantee top four, what would your Newcastle eleven be?

Depends on what Leicester need. They may need a win to avoid relegation, or they may be safe.

That presents two entirely different situations but for now, I’d go Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miggy, Isak, Gordon

I’d have no problem swapping Burn for Targett, Willock for Longstaff, or Anderson for Gordon.

If needing a point at Chelsea in very final game of the season to get top four, would your team be same as the one above, or if not, what changes?

As above. I’ve mentioned 14 players. The only others that could play their way into the starting 11 would Wilson, ASM and possibly Murphy, but we don’t have strength in depth.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

We played OK.

The opposition played slightly better and were more clinical than us.

We suffered three plucky defeats on the bounce (Liverpool, manure and City) and all those games felt the same to me. We weren’t outplayed, we gave them a game, we had a little bit of bad luck, and we came up short.

No one should feel any shame – I still love this squad and I’m confident we’ll be back at Wembley soon

How important does this upcoming Man U match feel, compared to other big / important NUFC matches of recent times?

It’s an opportunity. We believe we belong among the Sky Six. Let’s show them we are here to stay.

It might sound daft, but if we win, it’ll feel important. If we don’t, I won’t lose too much sleep.

We were fighting relegation a year ago. Those games were important. It feels like we are ahead of schedule at the moment, so we can enjoy the rest of the season.

