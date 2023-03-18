Opinion

Good morning Tyneside! Just look at that Premier League table now…

You know those mornings where you never get sick of looking at the Premier League table.

This is one of them.

Rain may be falling on Tyneside this Saturday morning but neither that nor my hangover, can take the smile off my face.

So many people were writing Newcastle United off, including shamefully some of our own fans…

A handful of matches where all the fine margins went against us, whether match officials, deflections, great goalkeeping / defending, poor finishing and just plain bad luck.

Yet for some this was enough to wash away most / all of the positivity of the many months before that.

Anyway, two hard fought BUT also very deserved victories later, Newcastle United are bang there again.

Eddie Howe and his team were top four in the Premier League table from 23 October 2022 to 4 March 2023.

Even better, NUFC were top three in the Premier League table for three months, from early November to early February.

Very soon we could find Newcastle United back there…

This is how the Premier League table looks on this beautiful rainy Tyneside Saturday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United now only one point off Tottenham and three adrift of Man U, whilst Eddie Howe’s side have opened up a five points gap on those below.

Things could be set to get even better though…

These are the Premier League games that are now set to be played in these next 15 days that affect the race for top four, I have left out Man City and Arsenal, concentrating on the clubs placed 3rd (Man U) to 10th (Chelsea):

Saturday 18 March

Brentford v Leicester (3pm)

Southampton v Tottenham (3pm)

Chelsea v Everton (5.30pm)

Saturday 1 April

Man City v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm)

Brighton v Brentford (3pm)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sunday 2 April

Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm)

So…only tworesults needed and Newcastle United would be guaranteed to be third in the Premier League in 15 days time.

If Spurs fail to win at Southampton today, then Newcastle United needing to emerge victorious in that massive game against (missing Casemiro) Man U on Sunday 2 April.

Which just goes to prove how distorted the media can make things, having written off Newcastle United but only a very small number of results potentially putting them back into third.

So basically, if say Tottenham draw at Southampton and Newcastle win against Man U, the Premier League top three would look like this:

50 points Newcastle United

50 Points Man U

49 points Tottenham

After these fixtures, Tottenham will have only 10 PL games left to play, Newcastle United and Man U 11 each.

With these next two results (if Spurs don’t win today and Newcastle United defeat Man U), Newcastle United would also be guaranteed to be at least sixteen goals better off on GD than Man U and at least nine goals better off than Tottenham.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

