Gary Lineker returns to our screens after BBC backs down – Monday morning update

Gary Lineker is back.

After a shambolic weekend for the BBC after they suspended the Match of The Day presenter, the broadcaster left with no alternative but to back down if they wanted to resolve the situation.

Breaking news at 10am on Monday morning, seeing the BBC confirm that Gary Lineker is returning to our TV screens.

BBC breaking news on Gary Lineker – 13 March 2023:

‘Davie apologises and recognises ‘grey areas’ in social media guidance

In his statement, BBC Director General Tim Davie apologises again for loss of BBC Sport programming over the weekend.

He says: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.”

Davie also recognises the “potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance” that was introduced in 2020, adding he wants to “get matters resolved and our sport content back on air”.

He goes on to emphasise how impartiality is “important to the BBC and the public as a whole, noting the corporation has a “commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression”.

BBC launches review into social media guidance

The BBC Director General Tim Davie has announced there will be review, led by an independent expert reporting to the BBC, on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.

The director general says the BBC and Gary are “in favour of such a review.”

The BBC’s current social media guidance will remain in place while the work is completed and who will carry the review out will be announced “shortly”, Davie adds.

Director General Tim Davie says: “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Gary Linker via his Twitter account – 13 March 2023:

“After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this.

“I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

“Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.

“I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.

“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.

“It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.

“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people.

“Thank you.”

