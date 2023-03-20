News

Garth Crooks explains selection of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the latest round of games action.

The Premier League players who have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at The City Ground.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Alexander Isak.

A decision that was an absolute no-brainer.

The two goals simply topped off an excellent overall personal performance.

Easily man of the match.

Arguably his best piece of skill was the one that went unrewarded, as his superb assist for Elliot Anderson’s ‘goal’ will now not appear in the record books, due to one of the worst VAR / Refereeing decisions of the season. Which is saying something!

Garth Crooks also makes reference to the impact Isak and Newcastle United had on Antonio Conte.

The Spurs boss having ‘blown a fuse’ after a weekend where Newcastle United scored a 93rd minute winner from the penalty spot and then Southampton also scored a 93rd minute penalty, that deprived Tottenham of two points.

Glorious!

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Alexander Isak in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“The adjustment for his first goal was outstanding, while the coolness displayed to convert the winning penalty against Nottingham Forest justified his selection over Callum Wilson.

“Isak is starting to produce the goods at exactly the right time for the Magpies.

“Wilson did well for Newcastle during the early part of the season but has run out of steam since his return from a World Cup that must have been mentally draining.

“Meanwhile, Isak has taken the strain and is leading the line exceptionally as the Geordies mount a serious assault on a top-four place.

“Newcastle are currently fifth, two points behind Tottenham with two games in hand.

“Is it any wonder Conte has blown a fuse, having seen Spurs squander a two-goal lead at Southampton?”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Ben White (Arsenal)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Joao Felix (Chelsea)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

