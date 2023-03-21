Opinion

Gareth Southgate disrespecting Newcastle United players with latest comments?

Gareth Southgate has had a lot to say since naming his latest England squad.

The Three Lions facing Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifiers in the coming days.

Gareth Southgate seeing the withdrawal through injury of Nick Pope, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford, with Fraser Forster the only replacement called in.

This March 2023 England squad is now:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Fraser Forster (Tottenham)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

With the announcement of this latest England squad, Gareth Southgate has used it to bemoan the low number of England qualifying players playing regularly in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate saying about starting players in rounds of Premier League matches who have been eligible for England…

“I can only speak about fact and 28% has happened on a couple of weekends in the last few weeks, it has been around 32%, but that is down from 35% when I took over and 38% in the years before.

So the graph is clear…if nobody takes a position of trying to protect young English players and their chances, then the numbers will continue in the same way.”

Gareth Southgate specifically mentioning left-backs and defensive midfielders.

The England boss saying there are only ‘four left-footed left-backs playing in the Premier League’ who are eligible for England and saying he will have to ‘start looking in the Championship’ for other left-back options.

I have some sympathy for Gareth Southgate in certain ways because overall, to have only around a third of Premier League regulars eligible to play for England, isn’t ideal.

However…I have to say that at the same time, there are serious questions to ask about some of Southgate’s selections.

Especially the way he keeps faith with some players who simply aren’t up to it and others who hardly play any club football, yet still end up in the England squad regardless.

Harry Maguire has started three Premier League matches in these past seven months for Man U and yet is named yet again in this latest England squad. Plus, when Maguire does get on the pitch, he is simply woeful. In the FA Cup against Fulham on Sunday, he was laughably bad.

Eric Dier is another one who I just can’t get my head around. Yes he plays regularly for Tottenham but he is also regularly poor for them, Spurs have conceded 40 goals already this season, more than any other team in the Premier League top 12, yet he makes England squad after England squad.

Maybe the biggest joke of all, is Gareth Southgate selecting Kalvin Phillips, who hasn’t started a single Premier League match since signing for Man City last summer, it is ten months since his last PL starts and he has played precisely 56 Premier League minutes since May 2022.

With his latest comments, I think Gareth Southgate is disrespecting some Newcastle United players.

If they played for Tottenham for example, would they still be completely ignored?

Newcastle United were the third best Premier League team in the entire second half of last season, only Man City and Liverpool picking up more points. Whilst NUFC are the fourth best side this season (two points less than Spurs but two games in hand) so far.

Yet a number of Newcastle United players never considered seemingly by Gareth Southgate, no matter how well they are consistently playing.

Matt Targett was excellent in the second of last season and yet this left-footed English left-back never under consideration for Gareth Southgate last summer.

Even more ridiculous, these past 14 months or so, Dan Burn has been superb in defence for Newcastle United, whether in the middle of the back four or at left-back, this season he is a constant in the best defence in the Premier League and yet never considered by Gareth Southgate. Maybe thought too much of an unorthodox or unfashionable choice…bottom line is that he is a far better defender than the likes of Eric Dier and Harry Maguire. Would any Premier League football fan honestly select Dier or Maguire ahead of Burn?

Also excellent these past 14 months and very much eligible for England, are midfielders Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock.

This season Longstaff has featured in all 26 of Newcastle’s PL matches, starting 22 of them, whilst Joe Willock has featured in 25 of the NUFC PL games, starting 22 of them.

I know neither of them are out and out defensive midfielders BUT how must they feel seeing somebody like Kalvin Phillips chosen, even though he never plays???

Is Gareth Southgate honestly going to consider putting Phillips on the pitch despite only 56 minutes of PL football in the past ten months?

Conor Gallagher in the England squad ahead of the two Newcastle United midfielders, really? Back in November, Newcastle’s midfield (including Longstaff and Willock) completely bossed Chelsea’s (including Gallagher) and Willock scored the brilliant winner. These next four months Gallagher has only started three PL matches for a struggling Chelsea and yet automatically gets picked by Gareth Southgate…

If form and regular football are meaningless to Gareth Southgate, then you can hardly say the England Manager is exactly helping himself, no matter what percentage of Premier League regular starters are eligible for England.

