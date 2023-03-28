Garang Kuol Tuesday appearance has completed Newcastle United international action

News

Today’s game down under brings to an end the competitive action for Newcastle United players, Garang Kuol heading back to loan club Hearts, whilst last night saw Alexander Isak play well in a 5-0 win for Sweden over Azerbaijan.

Thursday 23 March

Italy 1 England 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub, coming on for Phil Foden directly after Luke Shaw was sent off with England leading 2-1 at the time.

The Newcastle United defender helping to get England over the line in a match that they threatened to throw away, when in reality they should have had it sewn up with Rice and Kane goals before half-time.

Poor defending by Harry Maguire allowing Italy to pull it back to 2-1 in the 56th minute.

San Marino 0 N Ireland 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis starting the match and putting in a very decent performance, albeit against poor opponents. The Newcastle United defender topping his display off with an excellent cross for Dion Charles to score his and Northern Ireland’s second goal. Jamal Lewis subbed off on 74 minutes and replaced by former NUFC defender Shane Ferguson.

Slovakia 0 Luxembourg 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Martin Dubravka starting and playing the full match, keeping a clean sheet in a match that Slovakia could and should have won.

Friday 24 March

Australia 3 Ecuador 1 Friendly

Garang Kuol introduced in the 78th minute off the bench with the score at 2-1.

The 18 year old Newcastle striker only taking six minutes to make it 3-1, with a left foot finish.

A special moment, his first ever international senior goal (watch it HERE) for Australia.

France 4 Holland 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in Monday’s game against Gibraltar.

Sweden 0 Belgium 3 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

A nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates. The Newcastle United striker starved of service and only one blocked shot in the second half to show for his efforts, as at the back the Sweden defence had a shocker. Lukaku scoring a hat-trick and Isak replaced by Ibrahimovic in the 73rd minute.

Sunday 26 March

England 2 Ukraine 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

First half goals from Kane and Saka sealed the win, Kieran Trippier sitting out the 90 minutes as an unused sub.

N Ireland 0 Finland 1 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis playing the full 90 minutes but Northern Ireland falling to a 28th minute Kallman goal.

Slovakia 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Another clean sheet for the Newcastle United keeper, as Martin Dubravka helped his country to three points.

Monday 27 March

Holland 3 Gibraltar 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Two goals from Ake and one for Depay gave the Dutch an easy win.

It should have been far more with 87% possession, 51 shots and 19 corners (Gibraltar had none of either of them).

Sven Botman left the Dutch squad (along with four other players) on Thursday due to them contracting a virus, claimed to be due to food poisoning, according to Dutch media. No sign of the NUFC defender but three of the other four were in Monday night’s squad with two of the three getting on the pitch.

Sweden 5 Azerbaijan 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

A really good performance from the Newcastle United striker, looking sharp.

Some really good moments as he linked up play and was a goal threat, the best moment in the 65th minute. A long ball flicked on and whilst the defender thought he was clearing the danger, instead Isak was too quick and too clever, nicking the ball away and showing great pace down the right side of the box. His cutback saw the defender Mustafazade under pressure right in front of goal and he provided Sweden with their second of the night.

Alexander Isak was then subbed in the 71st minute with another player, in what looked clearly tactical substitutions rather than any injury concerns.

Three late goals then giving Sweden the dominant looking scoreline.

Tuesday 28 March

Australia 1 Ecuador 2 Friendly

Australia took a 16th minute lead through Borello, but two goals in 14 minutes from Estupinan and Pacho saw Ecuador fight back into a lead. Garang Kuol came off the bench in the 69th minute for Craig Goodwin but wasn’t able to repeat his goalscoring exploits of Friday’s match.

