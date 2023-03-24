News

Garang Kuol scores first ever international goal – Newcastle United 18 year old striker special moment

Garang Kuol is celebrating down under.

The 18 year old Newcastle United striker scoring his first ever international goal.

Australia playing the first of two friendlies against Ecuador and Garang Kuol introduced in today’s match in the 78th minute, with the score 2-1 to Australia.

Only six minutes later, the NUFC forward sweeping the ball home with his left foot for a very special moment.

GARANG KUOL 🇦🇺(2004) WITH HIS FIRST EVER SENIOR INTERNATIONAL GOAL FOR THE SOCCEROOS!!!#NUFCpic.twitter.com/Kvh8xMEToP — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 24, 2023

The perfect confidence boost as Garang Kuol has struggled for game time on loan at Hearts, only one start and 198 minutes on the pitch since his January move from St James’ Park.

This can only do the young striker the power of good and no doubt hoping to potentially start when Australia play Ecuador again on Tuesday.

Thursday 23 March

Italy 1 England 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub, coming on for Phil Foden directly after Luke Shaw was sent off with England leading 2-1 at the time.

The Newcastle United defender helping to get England over the line in a match that they threatened to throw away, when in reality they should have had it sewn up with Rice and Kane goals before half-time.

Poor defending by Harry Maguire allowing Italy to pull it back to 2-1 in the 56th minute.

San Marino 0 N Ireland 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis starting the match and putting in a very decent performance, albeit against poor opponents. The Newcastle United defender topping his display off with an excellent cross for Dion Charles to score his and Northern Ireland’s second goal. Jamal Lewis subbed off on 74 minutes and replaced by former NUFC defender Shane Ferguson.

Slovakia 0 Luxembourg 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Martin Dubravka starting and playing the full match, keeping a clean sheet in a match that Slovakia could and should have won.

Friday 24 March

Australia 3 Ecuador 1 Friendly

Garang Kuol introduced in the 78th minute off the bench with the score at 2-1.

The 18 year old Newcastle striker only taking six minutes to make it 3-1, with a left foot finish.

A special moment, his first ever international senior goal for Australia.

France v Holland (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in Monday’s game against Gibraltar) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in this game against Gibraltar) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

