Garang Kuol – Graham Arnold considering options for Newcastle United striker

Garang Kuol is currently out on loan at Hearts.

The Newcastle United striker officially became an NUFC player in January and after a short spell training on Tyneside, moved to Tynecastle on loan just under two months ago.

I have seen a few daft comments from (Hearts and Newcastle United) fans regarding his relative lack of time on the pitch so far at Hearts, four sub appearances and one start.

However, now Graham Arnold has added his voice to those who are aware of the massive journey that Garang Kuol is on.

Adapting to the higher standard of training and playing in the Scottish Premier League compared to the A-League in Australia, as well as all the other issues an 18 year would face, getting used to a completely different environment.

Graham Arnold guided Garang Kuol and his national teammates to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup and now he is planning the next stage of his international development.

The last couple of weeks of March see an international break and Graham Arnold talking about whether the Australia first team squad or Under 23s would be best for Garang Kuol.

It appears the first team squad will be where the NUFC striker will be heading, with two friendlies against Ecuador to be played in Sydney and Melbourne late in March, expected to be confirmed any time now.

Graham Arnold talking about Garang Kuol:

“Garang Kuol, at this moment [in time].

“I think it is good for him to come back and be in camp [with the Australia national squad], be around the boys, and we pick up his energy a little bit.

“He has had a bit of a tough start at Hearts.

“The Scottish game, the way it is played, is completely different to Australia.

“So it is going to take a little bit of time for him to settle in with that and obviously learn that.

“I know the expectations of the kid are always very, very high, and going to Hearts I can imagine that was exactly the same.

“So it is a learning process for Garang and making sure that he can deal with it, we can be here to help him deal with it.

“I could either let him go with the Under-23s, or bring him here with us, because the Under-23s will have a camp at the same time in Italy.

“For him to come back to us and again to be part of the Socceroos squad that did well at the World Cup, and give him one of the first chances, is important for him as well.”

