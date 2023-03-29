Opinion

From the Terraces of yesteryear to this planned Safe Standing introduction at St James’ Park

For those of us old enough to remember, being on the terraces was something of a right of passage.

For my generation it was congregating in the Gallowgate corner (or Scoreboard, if you were one of those who got in there) from half past one, then watching the ground slowly fill up.

A lasting memory from my early teenage years in the period when King Kev first appeared in his famous blue star shirt.

I can still recall scampering to the back of the Gallowgate at around 2pm one Saturday, to watch the arrival of an impressive looking firm from Chelsea who had been frogmarched from Manors through the centre of town and up the hill.

I think that was also the occasion that an old photograph, taken of the escort back to Manors, showed the cockneys passing by the clock at the Northern Goldsmiths with the time approaching 7pm. I wonder what gave rise to the police keeping the Headhunters in the ground so late?

We often get carried away when reminiscing about what it was like on the terraces.

There’s that oft repeated claim that some people pi..ed in the pocket of others – not true as far as I’m concerned, although I can certainly recall gaps opening up around me from time to time, as some poor soul became too desperate to make the challenging trek through the masses, electing to relieve themselves on the spot instead.

The one thing we don’t get carried away with is the memories of celebrating a goal, or a penalty save, where in all the excitement you could literally end up several yards from where you were before the aforementioned event.

Talking of goals and saved penalties, I’m sure those of a similar age will recall Kevin Carr’s Easter Monday heroics at the Leazes End against Carlisle in 1984, followed some 30 seconds later by King Kev heading home at the Gallowgate End. From the Cumbrians potentially drawing level and putting a severe dent in our promotion ambitions to us being 3-1 up in the blink of an eye, was about as good as it got in those halcyon days!

Why the trip down memory lane?

Well, earlier in the week we heard Newcastle United announce that licensed standing, commonly known as ‘safe standing’, will be introduced at St. James’ Park as part of an initial trial period at the start of next season, with space for approximately 1,800 home supporters installed in the Gallowgate Corner.

For the first time since August 1994, a select bunch will be able to legally stand whilst watching the lads at SJP.

Most of us are familiar with the rationale for the introduction of all seater stadia. The Taylor Review, conducted in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, declared standing was not intrinsically unsafe but the government decided to ban it in England’s top two divisions anyway, picking up on the review’s suggestion that allocated seating made it easier to identify and tackle troublemakers and anti-social behaviour.

In Scotland, the regulations were relaxed in 2011 and clubs were free to pilot safe standing areas with the approval of the local authority, Celtic introduced 3,000 rail seats in July 2016.

The key difference between previous incarnations of standing, and the currently proposed safe standing (also known as rail seating), is that there is a safety bar between each row, to prevent the unsafe rushes (and associated injuries) which were part and parcel of the football experience I mention earlier in the article. Therefore, each individual ‘seat’ within a safe standing section, is also allocated to a specific supporter.

And therein lies the rub. On the continent, standing areas can safely accommodate more fans then seated ones. In Germany, where standing areas are popular and exist in all leagues, the ratio varies from 1:1.2 to 1:1.8, meaning a club can increase a stand’s capacity by anything up to 40%, if converting from seats to standing. This enables clubs to reduce the cost of tickets and still make a profit, tackling both supply and demand. How exciting does it look behind the goal at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena on Champions League evenings?

That said, at my age, I have no desire to stand. I get the fact that others do and I feel that those of a certain age who haven’t experience it have missed out.

However, if the ratio remains at 1:1 when converting seating to standing, then I ask, what is the point?

It strikes me that this new-fangled arrangement will be hellish uncomfortable and would also contend that the atmosphere will not improve markedly. At a time when the capacity of St James’ Park is often debated, an improved ratio could provide part of the solution as well as making safe standing a much better experience.

