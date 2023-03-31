News

Friday afternoon Official Manchester United injury update and availability for Newcastle United visit

Friday has seen an official Manchester United injury update.

Erik ten Hag briefing the media ahead of Sunday.

A massive game in prospect at St James’ Park.

Manchester United could reinforce their position third in the Premier League if winning, going six points clear of Newcastle United.

However, if Eddie Howe’s side are victorious, they would replace Man U in third.

Then if a Newcastle United win was combined with Tottenham avoiding defeat at Everton on Monday night, Manchester United would fall to fifth.

Everything to play for…

Manchester United injury update provided by Erik ten Hag on Friday afternoon as reported by the official Man U site – 31 March 2023:

‘Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Manchester United’s squad, following the recent international break.

A number of Reds have been away representing their respective countries across the world but preparation is being ramped up at Carrington for the return to Premier League combat in Sunday’s 16:30 BST kick-off at Newcastle United.

With the Magpies only three points behind Erik’s side in the table, it is a key battle in the race for a top-four place.

The boss addressed the key issue of Marcus Rashford’s fitness situation, after our leading scorer was forced to withdraw from the England squad through injury.

The manager is optimistic that 27-goal Rashford will be fit after he joined in with the main group during Friday’s session at Carrington.

“I have good hope,” said Erik. “He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training and, today, he joined in the group. I think we have one more day so I have good hope he’s available. I think so.”

There is more positive news, with Anthony Martial in line to be named in the matchday squad for the first time since the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest on 1 February.

Raphael Varane went into the break with an injury, while Marcel Sabitzer did not come off the bench in Austria’s second international, against Estonia, after picking up a knock when starring against Azerbaijan.

United are definitely without Casemiro, who captained Brazil and scored in their recent friendly with Morocco, as he serves the second of his four-game suspension for the red card against Southampton.

Our no.18 will also miss the upcoming home Premier League matches against Brentford and Everton next week.

Exciting winger Alejandro Garnacho remains out after suffering ankle-ligament damage in the draw with Southampton, while midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are also still sidelined.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton revealed to club media on Thursday that he will be absent for a short while, also with an ankle injury, although he hopes to be available again before the end of April.’

