Opinion

Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle v Wolves incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Wolves match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at an incident that happened in the first half when the match was goalless.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Newcastle v Wolves incident when Raul Jimenez collided with Nick Pope:

Presenter:

“Plenty of Wolves fans asking why that wasn’t a red card?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Well I think it is a foul.

“I have heard other people say that they don’t think it is a foul.

“But for me, Pope misjudges the ball, Jimenez nicks the ball off him.

“I think Pope leans into him and all he is going to do is try and impede him I think.

“I think it is a penalty.”

Presenter:

“So should it have been a red card on top of that?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“The argument then is where is the ball, where is his travel going to go…but what I would say is, I think it is a penalty.”

Presenter:

“The referee was quite a long way away, are you surprised it didn’t get referred by VAR?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Well the VAR checked it and there is an angle from [referee] Andy Madley’s view and it is very interesting, because as it happens, you see Andy Madley quite clearly wave it away, saying no, not interested.

“You look at the assistant [referee] looks straight at the referee, whether he is speaking to him over the comms, saying this is what I have seen and it is being fed back.

“But I think Andy Madley has made it quite clear on the field, that he doesn’t think it is a foul.

“That’s his choice and I think if he relays to VAR what he has seen and he thinks Jimenez has gone into Pope, rather than the other way round, then VAR will have to decide whether it is a clear and obvious error and didn’t.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

