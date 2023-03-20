News

Former top referee rules on these controversial Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at two separate incidents that happened in the second half when the match was 1-1.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these two Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United incidents:

Dermot Gallagher asked on Sky Sports whether the decision to disallow the Elliot Anderson goal was correct?

“One of the biggest clues was that Nottingham Forest were set to kick off and they were waiting to kick off again when there was the delay checking the goal.

“I don’t really see why the VAR got involved because for me, Felipe clearly goes to kick the ball out for a corner. Jacob Murphy, who isn’t in an offside position, behind him, would intercept the ball and he knows that.

“If we go through the laws, has the ball travelled from distance? Definitely.

“Has the player had a clear view? Definitely.

“Was the ball moving quickly? Not particularly.

“Was the direction of the ball unexpected? It’s come to him, and he’s gone to intercept the ball.

“Has he had time to co-ordinate his body movement? He’s gone to kick it out for a corner, which you’d expect a defender to do in that position.

“It ticks all the boxes so for me it’s a goal.”

Dermot Gallagher asked on Sky Sports whether decision to award Newcastle United the late penalty was correct?

“It’s a physical game. Players challenge each other and there will be physical contact.

“But the player has clearly gone up with his arm in the air.

“I don’t think the contact is enough to make him put his arm up in the air as high as he did.

“The ball then clearly struck his arm above his shoulder so it is a penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

