Formation, tactics and team selection – The battle is real

I was supposed to be doing the match report ASAP after Saturday’s action.

However, with the debates that were raging after Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0, I thought I’d let things calm down and then have my say.

Things never really calmed down though, at least for some NUFC fans.

Anyway, belatedly I’m adding my thoughts on what happened on Saturday and about Newcastle United generally at the minute.

Ahead of the game at The Etihad, a lot of Newcastle fans were demanding / expecting changes to the team.

There were actually three changes when the team was announced, though from the comments I read between then and kick-off, a lot of people not happy with the team selection.

Pope, Lascelles and Gordon coming in for Karius, Schar and ASM.

It turned out to be concussion protocols (from the Man Utd cup final) that forced the Lascelles for Schar change and whilst the Pope and Gordon selections were universally welcomed, I think the consensus amongst most fans appeared to be that they’d have preferred Targett, Isak and ASM also in the team, with Burn, Wilson and Almiron rested / dropped.

I can understand people having their own ideas on who should and shouldn’t be in the team, as fans we are all entitled to that. However, it is the lengths a minority of Newcastle fans go to, that makes me laugh.

They go on like it is some huge obvious blunder Eddie Howe is making, that if only he’d have gone with their (certain fans’) preferences then NUFC victory would have been assured.

The reality is, that any player selected by Eddie Howe, would in almost every case be inferior to his Man City counterpart, no matter who was chosen.

No matter which team Eddie Howe selected, Newcastle United very likely to lose.

In the event, I think the NUFC Head Coach got his selection spot on.

I think the basics of any match is to hope you restrict the opposition to as few clear chances as possible, whilst getting as many of your own at the other end.

Man City scored two goals and only had one other shot on target.

Newcastle United had at least half a dozen good to very good opportunities at the other end.

Nothing Eddie Howe can do once they are across the white line, he has to rely on his players to take their chances and hope the opposition fail to take theirs.

As it happened, two great finishes from Silva and Foden, even though the latter needed a Botman deflection to help.

Whilst at the other end, chance after chance went begging. Joelinton missing an absolute sitter, with the likes of Wilson, Gordon, Longstaff and Isak also having very good chances.

It was the best I have ever seen us play at The Etihad in the Premier League and definitely the most chances NUFC have ever created there.

We are getting closer under Eddie Howe and the better and better players at his disposal, the more and more competitive we will become.

His game management was excellent I though.

I think if Schar had been available, then Isak would have started.

However, with Lascelles playing, his limitations on the ball meant Eddie Howe knew a lot of long balls would end up getting played, so Wilson had to start.

With the likes of Isak, ASM and Willock, Eddie Howe knew that if his team kept it level or one down, he had great alternative options with pace / energy to introduce.

Just after the hour mark that trio came on and Newcastle were instantly on top.

Willock crossed from the right and Joelintin unmarked seven yards out in front of goal, he missed the ball.

Silva up the other end and it is instantly 2-0.

These are the margins.

Eddie Howe put his side in the best possible position to get a positive result and they almost did.

Fine margins.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

