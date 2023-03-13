News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four – Major weekend changes

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United by the end of the season (in the Premier League).

An excellent set of Premier League results at the weekend for Newcastle United.

Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Leeds 2 Brighton 2

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 1

Fulham 0 Arsenal 3

Man U 0 Southampton 0

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Meaning this is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday:

At the very top, the computer models rates Arsenal a 59% chance of winning the title, with Man City 41%.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 33% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 74%, Tottenham 33%, Liverpool 30% Brighton 25%, Brentford 2%, Chelsea 1%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 44 points in 25 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (59%) to be relegated, with then Forest (50%), Everton (47%), Bournemouth (46%), Leeds (31%), West Ham (22%), Wolves (19%), Leicester (16%), Crystal Palace (11%).

