News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finishing Premier League top 4 now this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing top four in the Premier League.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United by the end of the season (in the Premier League).

Newcastle United were of course distracted by a cup final at the weekend.

However, plenty of other Premier League games affected things in the top half of the table.

Arsenal and Man City winning, Tottenham as well, whilst Chelsea lost.

Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool and Fulham could only draw.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Wednesday:

At the top the computer models rates Arsenal a 53% chance of retaining the title, with Man City 44%, Man U 3%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 30% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 85%, Tottenham 42%, Liverpool 22% Brighton 17%, Brentford 3%, Fulham 1%, Chelsea less than 1%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 41 points in 23 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (72%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth (64%), Everton (54%), Forest (38%), Leeds (24%), Wolves (21%), West Ham (11%), Leicester (9%), Crystal Palace (6%).

