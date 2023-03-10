News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finding success this season and winning v Wolves

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Sunday’s match against Wolves.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United against Wolves.

Their computer model gives Wolves a 13% chance of a win, it is 24% for a draw and 63% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Friday morning:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the very top, the computer models rates Arsenal a 55 % chance of winning the title, with Man City 44%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 24% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 78%, Liverpool 43%, Tottenham 26% Brighton 25%, Brentford 3%, Chelsea less than 1%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 41 points in 24 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Bournemouth most likely (64%) to be relegated, with then Southampton (62%), Everton (58%), Forest (41%), Leeds (28%), West Ham (15%), Wolves (13%), Leicester (10%), Crystal Palace (8%).

